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Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov and Michael Parenti
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
May 3, 2026, midnight
The ruling class doesn’t want working people to understand history because if they did, workers would understand who they are and understand their power as the makers of the world. Workers are god, to put it bluntly. When taken together, they are the engine of civilization without which kings and capitalists would be powerless. Parasites can only hold onto power by lulling the true god of humanity into slumber and that slumber is always fitful. When workers do wake up, as in 1917 in Russia, the world quakes. Revolutionary victories by the people prove that a god can live without fleas.
The Grayzone - "In defense of Yugoslavia: Max Blumenthal on Michael Parenti's bravest work"

Michael Parenti - "On White Trash"

The Dropkick Murphys - "Worker's Song"

Christy Moore - "Viva la quinta brigada"

Handsome Furs - "Serve the people"
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/05/may-day-2026.html

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00:52:44 1 May 3, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
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