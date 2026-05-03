Summary: The forecast is: record-breaking heat, wildfires in the West, and extreme rainfall mayhem across the world. Maybe the strongest El Nino in 150 years. Following breaking climate news, we explore a return to mass famine - including real hunger in the UK and America. Food riots in the next few years are possible. Aled Jones. Cambridge: UK food riots past and future. American scientist Joshua Elliot warns risk of American food shock. Will the monsoons that feed a billion people fail? Gayatri Kathayat reports from India.