The forecast is: record-breaking heat, wildfires in the West, and extreme rainfall mayhem across the world. Maybe the strongest El Nino in 150 years. Following breaking climate news, we explore a return to mass famine - including real hunger in the UK and America. Food riots in the next few years are possible. Aled Jones. Cambridge: UK food riots past and future. American scientist Joshua Elliot warns risk of American food shock. Will the monsoons that feed a billion people fail? Gayatri Kathayat reports from India.
Interviews and reporting by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock. One hour show version features Song "Hot and Polluted" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
58 minute Affiliates version includes Song "Pressure Cooker" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.