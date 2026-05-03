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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
food riots home and abroad?
Weekly Program
Aled Jones, Gayatri Kathayat, Joshua Elliot & late Mike Davis
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 3, 2026, midnight
The forecast is: record-breaking heat, wildfires in the West, and extreme rainfall mayhem across the world. Maybe the strongest El Nino in 150 years. Following breaking climate news, we explore a return to mass famine - including real hunger in the UK and America. Food riots in the next few years are possible. Aled Jones. Cambridge: UK food riots past and future. American scientist Joshua Elliot warns risk of American food shock. Will the monsoons that feed a billion people fail? Gayatri Kathayat reports from India.
Interviews and reporting by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
One hour show version features Song "Hot and Polluted" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.

58 minute Affiliates version includes Song "Pressure Cooker" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260506 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 3, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260506 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 3, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 10 Download File...
Ecoshock 260506 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 3, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 