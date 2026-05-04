Summary: Janelle Orsi authored the book Practicing Law in the Sharing Economy, published by the American Bar Association. Next, she co-founded the Sustainable Economies Law Center (SELC), which facilitates the growth of sustainable and localized economies. She spoke to Kellia Ramares-Watson in 2014 about the creation of Sharing Law as a category, the growth of community law as a field of practice, and the uses of this new legal field- for instance for establishing worker-owned businesses and housing cooperatives. She also names the US states that allow people to become lawyers through apprenticeships. The US and Australia are leaders in this movement, as are many women. The SELC has expanded its reach in many ways. Update to 2026 by Frieda Werden.



Website for more info: http://www.theselc.org/