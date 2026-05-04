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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
a necessity for the new economy
Weekly Program
Janelle Orsi authored the book Practicing Law in the Sharing Economy, published by the American Bar Association, and co-founded the Sustainable Economies Law Center (SELC)
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
May 4, 2026, midnight
Janelle Orsi authored the book Practicing Law in the Sharing Economy, published by the American Bar Association. Next, she co-founded the Sustainable Economies Law Center (SELC), which facilitates the growth of sustainable and localized economies. She spoke to Kellia Ramares-Watson in 2014 about the creation of Sharing Law as a category, the growth of community law as a field of practice, and the uses of this new legal field- for instance for establishing worker-owned businesses and housing cooperatives. She also names the US states that allow people to become lawyers through apprenticeships. The US and Australia are leaders in this movement, as are many women. The SELC has expanded its reach in many ways. Update to 2026 by Frieda Werden.

Website for more info: http://www.theselc.org/
Kellia Ramares-Watson, Frieda Werden. WINGS sound logo is from. Libana's album A Circle Is Cast. Thanks to local community radio stations, Suzette Cullen, and Genevieve Vaughan, whose events can be found on the website www.maternalgifteconomymovement.org
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

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00:28:54 1 May 4, 2026
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