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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Ann Carlson
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 4, 2026, midnight
For decades, Republicans have been echoing the same mantra, that “government is not the solution, it’s the problem.” And for the most part, when the GOP is in power, this aphorism sadly rings all too true. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Ann E. Carlson, an environmental law professor and former head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about her new book, Smog and Sunshine: The Surprising Story of How Los Angeles Cleaned Up Its Air. We discuss the sound governmental policies and practices that allowed Los Angelenos to breathe easy again, talk about how private industry lacks sufficient motivation to tackle climate change, and get a glimpse into how today’s law students regard government service.
Track: Attack
Artist: Galactic
Album: Carnivale Electricos
Label: ANTI-
Year: 2012

Track: Automobile
Artist: John Prine
Album: Pink Cadillac
Label: Asylum
Year: 1979

Track: Breathe
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: The Dark Side of the Moon
Label: Capitol
Year: 1973

Track: Used Cars
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Album: Nebraska
Label: Columbia
Year: 1982

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00:29:00 1 April 21, 2026
San Francisco
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