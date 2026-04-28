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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
2
Bryan Guido Hassin
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 28, 2026, midnight
Copper and steel were pivotal to the industrial revolution. But these days, it’s clear that continued reliance on these substances as our key building materials has devastating environmental implications, including habitat destruction from open-pit mining, water toxification from acid mine drainage, and air pollution from sulfur dioxide emissions. Fortunately there’s an emerging array of cutting-edge materials that hold promise for eco-conscious developers. A company named DexMat has developed a material called Galvorn, which is fantastical stuff right out of Spider-Man. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Bryan Guido Hassin, the CEO of the Houston-based DexMat, to learn more about Galvorn. Hassin explains how Galvorn is made, what makes it different from conventional materials, and the many exciting potential applications of this futuristic stuff that could get your radioactive blood pumping.
Track: Backlash
Artist: Freddie Hubbard
Album: Backlash
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1967

Track: Magnet and Steel
Artist: Walter Egan
Album: Not Shy
Label: Columbia
Year: 1978

Track: Show Biz Kids
Artist: Rickie Lee Jones
Album: It’s Like This
Label: Artemis
Year: 2000

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00:29:00 1 May 4, 2026
San Francisco
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