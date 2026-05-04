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Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 4, 2026, midnight
Archive recorder messed up (again) and only recorded segments of the show (about 60% of the entire show) so I had to splice in the missing parts.

( Note: one F-bomb at around 31 minutes )

Acelia - A Little Bit More - Single

Acelia - The color we bleed - Acelia S/T

Acelia - Better than this - Acelia S/T

Acelia - Spiders - Single

Acelia - Sarah - Single

Acelia - The Other Half of the World - Single

Acelia - We Are Like Apples - Crossed

Acelia - Hey Pass Me the Light - Crossed

Acelia - Jane Doe - And now i just see stars EP

Acelia - Good Thing - unreleased!

Acelia - June Baby - unreleased!

Sun V Set - Somewhere to Be

Sami Gardner - Driving Southbound

Johanna Wacker - Broke Up In My Head

Johanna Wacker - You Wanted a Cowboy (But You Got Me)

Lucinda Williams - Abandoned

Elbi Lewes - Maybe Later

Esther Rose - Wanton Way of Loving

Angela Autumn - Dancer

Download Program Podcast
01:37:33 1 May 3, 2026
wrir studios
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 01:37:33  256Kbps mp3
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