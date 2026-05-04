Notes: Archive recorder messed up (again) and only recorded segments of the show (about 60% of the entire show) so I had to splice in the missing parts.



( Note: one F-bomb at around 31 minutes )



Acelia - A Little Bit More - Single



Acelia - The color we bleed - Acelia S/T



Acelia - Better than this - Acelia S/T



Acelia - Spiders - Single



Acelia - Sarah - Single



Acelia - The Other Half of the World - Single



Acelia - We Are Like Apples - Crossed



Acelia - Hey Pass Me the Light - Crossed



Acelia - Jane Doe - And now i just see stars EP



Acelia - Good Thing - unreleased!



Acelia - June Baby - unreleased!



Sun V Set - Somewhere to Be



Sami Gardner - Driving Southbound



Johanna Wacker - Broke Up In My Head



Johanna Wacker - You Wanted a Cowboy (But You Got Me)



Lucinda Williams - Abandoned



Elbi Lewes - Maybe Later



Esther Rose - Wanton Way of Loving



Angela Autumn - Dancer

