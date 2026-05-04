Summary: In Part One of a two-part series, This Way Out examines a growing global wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation spanning Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, where governments are increasingly criminalizing queer identity under the guise of “morality,” “tradition,” and child protection. The report explores how these laws are being used not only to restrict rights, but also to consolidate political power, echo colonial-era frameworks, and reinforce rising authoritarianism.

The segment draws on analysis from global human rights advocates and regional experts, highlighting how these policies are reshaping daily life for LGBTQ people. It connects legislative crackdowns to real-world consequences, including increased violence, surveillance, and the erosion of safe spaces, as well as the growing suppression of advocacy and community organizing. Despite setbacks in some regions, the report underscores the persistence of grassroots movements and legal advocates working to resist these trends and defend basic human rights, safety, and visibility for LGBTQ communities worldwide.

And in NewsWrap: Russia intensifies its crackdown on LGBTQ communities, with courts labeling advocacy organizations as “extremist.” In the United States, a federal appeals court upholds West Virginia’s ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgeries, raising concerns about potential nationwide restrictions on transgender healthcare. In Idaho, transgender residents file suit challenging what advocates describe as one of the most restrictive bathroom laws in the country. Human rights groups issue travel warnings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, citing potential risks for LGBTQ people and other marginalized travelers. Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV comments on same-sex marriage, emphasizing unity within the Church amid ongoing doctrinal debate. Additional international LGBTQ news is reported this week by Joe Boehnlein and Tanya Kane-Parry (News Writer Ebony Joseph, News Producer Brian DeShazor).