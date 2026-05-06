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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 6, 2026, midnight
The recent Supreme Court ruling Louisiana v. Callais not only eviscerated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and allowed states to enact discriminatory maps with impunity, it was also a brutal reminder that despite record low approval ratings for the current president, reversing the negative impacts of this administration will be a big job. This week on Sea Change Radio, we enjoy a wide-ranging political conversation with John Stoehr of The Editorial Board. We discuss why holding Trump administration actors accountable should be a primary short-term goal for Democrats, look at how the illegal US/Israeli war against Iran is a bridge too far for many progressives, and touch upon the upcoming Senate race in Maine between Graham Platner and Susan Collins.
Track: Watermelon Man
Artist: The JB’s
Album: A Funky Good Time: The Anthology
Label: Polydor
Year: 1995

Track: Rat Race
Artist: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Album: Rastaman Vibration
Label: Island
Year: 1976

Track: Rebel Rebel
Artist: Seu Jorge
Album: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Label: Hollywood
Year: 2004

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00:29:00 1 May 6, 2026
San Francisco
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