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Program Information
Where Jesus once spoke the gospel of life, Zionists now spread lies & death,
Series:
The Richie Allen Show
Subtitle: Trump's Armageddon War? Trump's mocking of the Pope reveals a clash of moral universes
Program Type: Daily Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Bristol Broadband Co-operative Contact Contributor
Date Published: May 6, 2026, midnight
Summary: EPISODE DESCRIPTION Richie is joined each month by broadcast journalist and author Tony Gosling. On today's show the guys discuss the UK government's national plan to tackle antisemitism, the tentative US-Iran ceasefire and the future of the conflict, the media silence on Russia-Ukraine, food security in the UK and much more. https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/ https://x.com/TonyGosling
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:50:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 6, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
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00:50:00
56Kbps mp3
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