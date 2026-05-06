Summary:

EPISODE DESCRIPTION



Richie is joined each month by broadcast journalist and author Tony Gosling. On today's show the guys discuss the UK government's national plan to tackle antisemitism, the tentative US-Iran ceasefire and the future of the conflict, the media silence on Russia-Ukraine, food security in the UK and much more.



https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/



https://x.com/TonyGosling