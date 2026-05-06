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Program Information
The Richie Allen Show
Trump's Armageddon War? Trump's mocking of the Pope reveals a clash of moral universes
Daily Program
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
May 6, 2026, midnight

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

Richie is joined each month by broadcast journalist and author Tony Gosling. On today's show the guys discuss the UK government's national plan to tackle antisemitism, the tentative US-Iran ceasefire and the future of the conflict, the media silence on Russia-Ukraine, food security in the UK and much more.

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/

https://x.com/TonyGosling

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00:50:00 1 May 6, 2026
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