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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 7, 2026, midnight
Join Patricia Fraser as she counts down the Top Ten Contemporary Celtic tunes for the month past and new additions from today including: The Real McKenzies, Broom Bezzums, Boiled In Lead, Dervish, Haggis X-1, The Ollam and many more. Check the new chart on social media and subscribe to our weekly E-Blast for the full pull. Celt In A Twist from worldbeatinternational.com!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Real McKenzies - Black Agnes CANCON
Broom Bezzums - A Soulin'
Trouz Bras - Pride And Prejudice
Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON
Gnoss - Storma
Boiled In Lead - The King Of The Dogwoods
Dervish ft. Moya Brennan - Tobar AntSaoil
Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place CANCON
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
The Ollam - Stream Of Silver
Barleyjuice - State Of Desiree
The Cloverhearts - You've Got A Friend
Michael McGoldrick - Freefalling Reels

59:08

Celt In A Twist May 12 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:08 1 May 7, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:08  128Kbps mp3
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