Summary: Join Patricia Fraser as she counts down the Top Ten Contemporary Celtic tunes for the month past and new additions from today including: The Real McKenzies, Broom Bezzums, Boiled In Lead, Dervish, Haggis X-1, The Ollam and many more. Check the new chart on social media and subscribe to our weekly E-Blast for the full pull. Celt In A Twist from worldbeatinternational.com!