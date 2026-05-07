Join Patricia Fraser as she counts down the Top Ten Contemporary Celtic tunes for the month past and new additions from today including: The Real McKenzies, Broom Bezzums, Boiled In Lead, Dervish, Haggis X-1, The Ollam and many more. Check the new chart on social media and subscribe to our weekly E-Blast for the full pull. Celt In A Twist from worldbeatinternational.com!
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The Real McKenzies - Black Agnes CANCON Broom Bezzums - A Soulin' Trouz Bras - Pride And Prejudice Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON Gnoss - Storma Boiled In Lead - The King Of The Dogwoods Dervish ft. Moya Brennan - Tobar AntSaoil Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place CANCON Brogeal - Stuck Inside The Ollam - Stream Of Silver Barleyjuice - State Of Desiree The Cloverhearts - You've Got A Friend Michael McGoldrick - Freefalling Reels