Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260508.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First a report on the windfall profits oil companies are making as a result of the war on Iran- there are calls for a tax on the oil companies who mask their profits in international schemes. The Guardian had a long article about a British advertising company has been greenwashing the US oil industry with a billion dollar budget. 50,000 people in Tokyo protested the shift in the Japanese constitution which has a pacifist clause.



From JAPAN- The leaders of Japan and Australia held a summit covering economic and military security. The UN Security Council is having a meeting about North Korea alongside a conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons- a new draft of the treaty calls for safeguards against autonomous use of nuclear weapons. North Koreas constitution no longer refers to reunification with the south. Japans Industry Minister says Saudi Arabia and the UAE have agreed to cooperate with Japan to ensue stable oil supplies.



From GERMANY- In Southern Lebanon Israel is attacking ambulances hospitals, and medics, using 2 to 4 consecutive strikes, often called "double tap." According to the WHO so far 100 medics have been killed and 200 injured- more than 2400 Lebanese have been killed in the war.



From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, denounced the US intention to take military action against his country. A humanitarian flotilla is leaving Spain to bring solar panels for medical facilities in Cuba. Two of the leaders from the Gaza bound flotilla remain in Israeli prison- they were seized by Israel in international waters 600 miles from Israel last week. The US military bombed another boat in the Caribbean allegedly transporting drugs, bringing the death toll to 188.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"If you are depressed, you are living in the past.

If you are anxious, you are living in the future.

If you are at peace, you are living in the present."

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Dan Roberts

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