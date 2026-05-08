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Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, Shortwave, France, Japan, Germany, Cuba, oil profits, pacifism, Non-Proliferation Treaty, oil to asia, flotilla, Spain, Gaza
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
May 8, 2026, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France 24, NHK Japan, Germany, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260508.mp3 (29:00)

From FRANCE- First a report on the windfall profits oil companies are making as a result of the war on Iran- there are calls for a tax on the oil companies who mask their profits in international schemes. The Guardian had a long article about a British advertising company has been greenwashing the US oil industry with a billion dollar budget. 50,000 people in Tokyo protested the shift in the Japanese constitution which has a pacifist clause.

From JAPAN- The leaders of Japan and Australia held a summit covering economic and military security. The UN Security Council is having a meeting about North Korea alongside a conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons- a new draft of the treaty calls for safeguards against autonomous use of nuclear weapons. North Koreas constitution no longer refers to reunification with the south. Japans Industry Minister says Saudi Arabia and the UAE have agreed to cooperate with Japan to ensue stable oil supplies.

From GERMANY- In Southern Lebanon Israel is attacking ambulances hospitals, and medics, using 2 to 4 consecutive strikes, often called "double tap." According to the WHO so far 100 medics have been killed and 200 injured- more than 2400 Lebanese have been killed in the war.

From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, denounced the US intention to take military action against his country. A humanitarian flotilla is leaving Spain to bring solar panels for medical facilities in Cuba. Two of the leaders from the Gaza bound flotilla remain in Israeli prison- they were seized by Israel in international waters 600 miles from Israel last week. The US military bombed another boat in the Caribbean allegedly transporting drugs, bringing the death toll to 188.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"If you are depressed, you are living in the past.
If you are anxious, you are living in the future.
If you are at peace, you are living in the present."
--Lao Tzu

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 May 8, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 20 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 May 8, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 13 Download File...
 