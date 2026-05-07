Understanding Comics, A Rather Colorful Display: The Invisible Art
Comics have come to hold quite an important place in contemporary society. Satire, particularly political commentary, is perhaps closest to its essence when expressed in the visual comic. However, it also can be argued that comics have played a far greater role in the history of humanity, tracing back to all images depicting a sequential number of actions. My guest in this program is Scott McCloud, author of “Understanding Comics, A Rather Colorful Display: The Invisible Art,” a book about the history of comics.
Scott McCloud recommends “Jar of Fools,” by Jason Lutes.
Originally Broadcast: August 27, 1994
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
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Thank you for listening. Barry Vogel, Host and Producer