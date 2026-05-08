Hey, welcome to the Sonic Café. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 482. This time, the Sonic Café leaves the Earth behind and goes Space Truckin’ into the great unknown.
Our music mix is loaded with space-themed gems, including Spaceman from the Killers, a powerful Natalie Merchant cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity, and Montrose taking us to Space Station #5. We’ll crank up classics from Black Sabbath, A Flock of Seagulls, and more. Oh—and don’t miss a deep-space detour near the bottom of the hour with South Side of the Sky from Yes, off their 1972 Fragile album. Pure prog rock perfection.
On the comedy side, Jim Gaffigan wonders who’s really going to Mars, Katy Perry takes the captain’s chair, Neil deGrasse Tyson reminds us how little we actually know about the universe, and physicist Brian Cox explores wormholes—hoping to speed our trip.
So yeah, buckle up. From the Seeking Major Tom LP, here’s Starfleet’s own William Shatner, covering Deep Purple. Let’s go Space Truckin’—right here, at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Universe Expanded Artist: Franz Ferdinand LP: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action Yr: 2013 Song 2: Space Truckin’ (feat. Ian Paice & Johnny Winter) Artist: William Shatner LP: Seeking Major Tom Yr: 2011 Song 3: We are going to Mars! Are we? Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: Space Commando Artist: Intergalactic Touring Band LP: Intergalactic Touring Band Yr. 1976 Song 5: Spaceman Artist: The Killers LP: Day & Age Yr: 2008 Song 6: Space Oddity Artist: Natalie Merchant LP: Live In Concert Yr: 1999 Song 7: We don’t understand 85% of the universe Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson LP: Year: 2025 Song 8: South Side Of The Sky Artist: Yes LP: Fragile Yr: 1972 Song 9: Spacewoman Artist: The Breeders LP: All Nerve Yr: 2018 Song 10: Space Station #5 Artist: Montrose LP: Montrose Yr: 1973 Song 11: Wormholes w Brian Cox and Joe Rogan Artist: TechTopia LP: Yr: 2023 Song 12: Symptom Of The Universe Artist: Black Sabbath LP: Sabotage Yr: 1975 Song 13: Space Age Love Song Artist: A Flock of Seagulls LP: A Flock of Seagulls Yr: 1982 Song 14: Space 1999 Main Titles Artist: Barry Gray LP: Yr:
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.