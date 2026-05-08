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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Let's Go Space Truckin’
2
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
May 8, 2026, midnight
Hey, welcome to the Sonic Café. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 482. This time, the Sonic Café leaves the Earth behind and goes Space Truckin’ into the great unknown.

Our music mix is loaded with space-themed gems, including Spaceman from the Killers, a powerful Natalie Merchant cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity, and Montrose taking us to Space Station #5. We’ll crank up classics from Black Sabbath, A Flock of Seagulls, and more. Oh—and don’t miss a deep-space detour near the bottom of the hour with South Side of the Sky from Yes, off their 1972 Fragile album. Pure prog rock perfection.

On the comedy side, Jim Gaffigan wonders who’s really going to Mars, Katy Perry takes the captain’s chair, Neil deGrasse Tyson reminds us how little we actually know about the universe, and physicist Brian Cox explores wormholes—hoping to speed our trip.

So yeah, buckle up. From the Seeking Major Tom LP, here’s Starfleet’s own William Shatner, covering Deep Purple. Let’s go Space Truckin’—right here, at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Universe Expanded
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
LP: Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action
Yr: 2013
Song 2: Space Truckin’ (feat. Ian Paice & Johnny Winter)
Artist: William Shatner
LP: Seeking Major Tom
Yr: 2011
Song 3: We are going to Mars! Are we?
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Space Commando
Artist: Intergalactic Touring Band
LP: Intergalactic Touring Band
Yr. 1976
Song 5: Spaceman
Artist: The Killers
LP: Day & Age
Yr: 2008
Song 6: Space Oddity
Artist: Natalie Merchant
LP: Live In Concert
Yr: 1999
Song 7: We don’t understand 85% of the universe
Artist: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
LP:
Year: 2025
Song 8: South Side Of The Sky
Artist: Yes
LP: Fragile
Yr: 1972
Song 9: Spacewoman
Artist: The Breeders
LP: All Nerve
Yr: 2018
Song 10: Space Station #5
Artist: Montrose
LP: Montrose
Yr: 1973
Song 11: Wormholes w Brian Cox and Joe Rogan
Artist: TechTopia
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 12: Symptom Of The Universe
Artist: Black Sabbath
LP: Sabotage
Yr: 1975
Song 13: Space Age Love Song
Artist: A Flock of Seagulls
LP: A Flock of Seagulls
Yr: 1982
Song 14: Space 1999 Main Titles
Artist: Barry Gray
LP:
Yr:
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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