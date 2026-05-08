Summary: Israel’s continued attacks and restrictions on aid undermined the so-called ceasefire from the start. It is now making withdrawal conditional on Hamas surrendering all of its weapons. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah sit down with Palestinian writer and political analyst Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. They discuss the latest situation on the ground in Gaza, and what the U.S., Israel and the so-called Board of Peace are trying to do to the Palestinians.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer looks at the stalemate between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Hizballah’s defense of south Lebanon destroys Israeli military equipment as both sides agree that there is no ceasefire.