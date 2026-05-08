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Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
8 May 2026
13
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Muhammad Shehada
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May 8, 2026, midnight
Israel’s continued attacks and restrictions on aid undermined the so-called ceasefire from the start. It is now making withdrawal conditional on Hamas surrendering all of its weapons. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah sit down with Palestinian writer and political analyst Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. They discuss the latest situation on the ground in Gaza, and what the U.S., Israel and the so-called Board of Peace are trying to do to the Palestinians.

On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer looks at the stalemate between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Hizballah’s defense of south Lebanon destroys Israeli military equipment as both sides agree that there is no ceasefire.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

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00:58:00 1 May 8, 2026
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