Notes:

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Green leader Zack Polanski claims two-party politics is dead and buried Vote 2026 - 00:05:00

#3 - Rosie Duffield MP on Mandelsons 2024 'New Labour MPs', Starmer the Klingon puppet - 00:10:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Dr David Halpin on MV Hondius ship Hantavirus scare, Tetanus is only good kids jab - 00:40:00

#5 - Richard Wolff, Michael Hudson, Irans Real Strategy Just Broke Americas Grip, Dialogue Works - 01:00:00

#6 - Newswatch, E1, The Terror Attack Media Refused To Cover DDN - 00:50:00

#6.1 - Scott Ritter Putins Long War Trumps Quick Defeat - 00:25:00

#7 - Gideon Levy, Has Gaza become Israels playbook for the region - 00:20:00

#7.1 - Pakistan PM Imran Khanr Addresses UN on RSS Hindu Nazis September 2019, Arrested 2022 - 01:00:00

#7.1(2) - Hindus in Himmlers footsteps 100 yrs of Hindu nationalist RSS movement Deutsche Welle - 00:30:00

#8 - OCCULT Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings E1of4 Francis Bacon, The New Atlantis making a Masonic Christ - 02:45:00