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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait refuse to let US operate, does Trump know Netanyahu tricked him into Iran war?
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
May 8, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/05/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-21/

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Green leader Zack Polanski claims two-party politics is dead and buried Vote 2026 - 00:05:00
#3 - Rosie Duffield MP on Mandelsons 2024 'New Labour MPs', Starmer the Klingon puppet - 00:10:00
#4 - EXCLUSIVE Dr David Halpin on MV Hondius ship Hantavirus scare, Tetanus is only good kids jab - 00:40:00
#5 - Richard Wolff, Michael Hudson, Irans Real Strategy Just Broke Americas Grip, Dialogue Works - 01:00:00
#6 - Newswatch, E1, The Terror Attack Media Refused To Cover DDN - 00:50:00
#6.1 - Scott Ritter Putins Long War Trumps Quick Defeat - 00:25:00
#7 - Gideon Levy, Has Gaza become Israels playbook for the region - 00:20:00
#7.1 - Pakistan PM Imran Khanr Addresses UN on RSS Hindu Nazis September 2019, Arrested 2022 - 01:00:00
#7.1(2) - Hindus in Himmlers footsteps 100 yrs of Hindu nationalist RSS movement Deutsche Welle - 00:30:00
#8 - OCCULT Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings E1of4 Francis Bacon, The New Atlantis making a Masonic Christ - 02:45:00

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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:50:00  64Kbps mp3
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00:30:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps flac
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04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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01:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps flac
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Download Program Podcast
00:30:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps flac
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 8, 2026
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 02:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 20 Download File...
 