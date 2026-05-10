The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-260510 When the Fortress Trembles: Israel at the Edge of Its Own Story
Weekly Program
Host and Narrator: Arlene Russell
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2026, midnight
There are moments in history when a nation begins to tremble,
not because an enemy has breached its walls,
but because the truth has finally breached its story.
Today, we step into one of those moments.
This episode is not about predictions.
It is not about wishes.
It is about the unmistakable signs of a system straining under its own weight.
A story of a state confronting the limits of its own contradictions.
A story of what happens when the world stops nodding along
and starts paying attention.
But before we begin, I want to honor something deeper,
the people who give themselves for what is right.
The ones who stand when standing is costly.
The ones who speak when silence would be easier.
The ones who choose truth over comfort,
justice over convenience,
and humanity over fear.
They are the quiet architecture of every movement,
the steady pulse beneath every struggle for dignity.
This episode is for them.
If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.
Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.
This is This Week in Palestine.
TWIP, Truth and Justice Radio

Download Program Podcast
00:59:41 1 May 10, 2026
Boston, Newton, and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:59:41  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 