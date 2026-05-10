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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
de-Foresting a planet
2
Michael Flannigan, Carlos Nobre
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2026, midnight
In the last El Nino in 2023, carbon from Canadas wildfires equaled total emissions from India. Wildfires are a world problem. Fire expert Michael Flannigan joins us. Then Amazon Godfather of rainforest science, Dr. Carlos Nobre: the Columbia conference to get off fossil fuels, better news on deforestation despite organized crime, and the awful Amazon tipping point. This is find-out time.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:24 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260513 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 260513 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 11 Download File...
Ecoshock 260513 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 