Summary: In the last El Nino in 2023, carbon from Canadas wildfires equaled total emissions from India. Wildfires are a world problem. Fire expert Michael Flannigan joins us. Then Amazon Godfather of rainforest science, Dr. Carlos Nobre: the Columbia conference to get off fossil fuels, better news on deforestation despite organized crime, and the awful Amazon tipping point. This is find-out time.