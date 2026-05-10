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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2026, midnight
1. The Boom - Tableek ft. Blak Nerd
2. No Definition - WattzSun
3. What Up? - Belzar ft. Edgar Sosa
4. Only The Real - Shing Shing Regime
5. Show Out - Bodega Brovas
6. We Performed - J Rawls feat. Talib Kweli and Makeba Mooncycle
7. The Ex - J Dilla feat. Bilal
8. Phone Sex - Tone of the Cosmos
9.. Froide poÃ©sie - Prim L'imprimeur
10..Fast wie zÃ¤hneputzen - Docnest
11.Leflaur Leflah Eshkoshka - Fab 5 (Heltah Skeltah & O.G.C.)
12. Peace Phife - Black Sheep Dres ft. Chi Ali, Sadat X (opening words:Kool DJ Red Alert)
13. The Self Science - Self Scientific
14. Sometimes I Do - Crazy DJ Bazarro ft. Vvs Verbal, Guappy Ruffin, Mike Brownsville, Louie Skaggs
15. Microphone Master (41sr Side remix) - Das EFX ft. Mobb Deep
16. Indiscriminate Shots - Eff Yoo x Rediculus ft. Big Noyd
17. Redemption - Dialog
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:06 1 May 10, 2026
Gammatorium
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