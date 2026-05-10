Summary: 1. The Boom - Tableek ft. Blak Nerd

2. No Definition - WattzSun

3. What Up? - Belzar ft. Edgar Sosa

4. Only The Real - Shing Shing Regime

5. Show Out - Bodega Brovas

6. We Performed - J Rawls feat. Talib Kweli and Makeba Mooncycle

7. The Ex - J Dilla feat. Bilal

8. Phone Sex - Tone of the Cosmos

9.. Froide poÃ©sie - Prim L'imprimeur

10..Fast wie zÃ¤hneputzen - Docnest

11.Leflaur Leflah Eshkoshka - Fab 5 (Heltah Skeltah & O.G.C.)

12. Peace Phife - Black Sheep Dres ft. Chi Ali, Sadat X (opening words:Kool DJ Red Alert)

13. The Self Science - Self Scientific

14. Sometimes I Do - Crazy DJ Bazarro ft. Vvs Verbal, Guappy Ruffin, Mike Brownsville, Louie Skaggs

15. Microphone Master (41sr Side remix) - Das EFX ft. Mobb Deep

16. Indiscriminate Shots - Eff Yoo x Rediculus ft. Big Noyd

17. Redemption - Dialog