Summary: Madelaine Imber and Tandiwe Aebi-Moyo, participants in edition 2 of the Australian magazine Butch Is Not a Dirty Word, talk about their lives as butches in various communities and about being in the magazine created by Melbourne-based Butch activist, Esther Godoy. They were interviewed by Jiselle Hanna on the program Accent of Women, for community radio 3CR in Melbourne. ButchIsNotADirtyWord now also has a Facebook page and a website butchisnotadirtyword.com

Note: trans-inclusive