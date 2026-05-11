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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Butch Is Not a Dirty Word
Weekly Program
Madelaine Imber, Tandiwe Aebi-Moyo, Jiselle Hanna
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
May 11, 2026, midnight
Madelaine Imber and Tandiwe Aebi-Moyo, participants in edition 2 of the Australian magazine Butch Is Not a Dirty Word, talk about their lives as butches in various communities and about being in the magazine created by Melbourne-based Butch activist, Esther Godoy. They were interviewed by Jiselle Hanna on the program Accent of Women, for community radio 3CR in Melbourne. ButchIsNotADirtyWord now also has a Facebook page and a website butchisnotadirtyword.com
Note: trans-inclusive
Jiselle Hanna, Frieda Werden
Frieda Werden, Series Producer
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service "Raising Women's Voices through Radio Worldwide" since 1986
Email:  wingsradionews@gmail.com 
Website with links to recent and archival shows: https://wings.org/
Social media: https://bsky.app/profile/wingsradio.bsky.social

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00:28:41 1 May 11, 2026
Australia, Canada
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 00:28:41  128Kbps mp3
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