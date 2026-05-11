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Program Information
The Mix Sessions
A journey through the finest in deep house music.
Music
Sean Savage
 None  Contact Contributor
May 11, 2026, midnight
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.

TRACKLIST

01. Jon Dixon, L'Renee - Feel Your Touch
02. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down
03. Sean Savage - Gordon Baker Rd
04. KVRVBO - Searching For Your Light
05. The DC - Playin' the Fool (The DC Remix)
06. Hercules & Love Affair, ANOHNI, Seth Troxler - One (Seth Troxler Remix)
07. Kapote, Kosmo Kint, Coeo - Strangers (Coeo House Mix)
08. Rampa, chuala, Keinemusik - Les Gout
09. Nick Holder - Time (Wahoo Vocal Mix)
10. Jesse Maas, Garrett David - Be My Everything (Garrett David Remix)
2026 AR Media
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.

Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.

The Mix Sessions 26.5.11. Download Program Podcast
1 hour radio show
00:58:00 1 May 11, 2026
Toronto, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 