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Program Information
TUC Radio
How the Vote was Won and Lost
2
Michael Parenti
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2026, midnight
If the right to vote is taken as a measure of a vibrant democracy, the United States came off to a bad start. Dr. Michael Parenti says that the most interesting list from the period of 1787 is the rather long one of people who were not allowed to vote - and he names all of them. Also, in Part TWO, the many ways in which votes have been stolen during the Bush administration.

This archival recording is a primer on the history of voting and the day to day efforts to make democracy come alive that shows Parenti at his best as historian and engaged political thinker.

Parenti (1933-2026) was one of the nation’s leading progressive political analysts. After receiving his Ph.D. in political science from Yale Parenti/ taught at colleges and universities, in the United States and abroad. Parenti risked and ended his academic career when he openly opposed the war on Vietnam.  He was a prolific author and an engaging speaker. He served on the board of judges for Project Censored and authored 22 books, among them: Democracy for the Few, Superpatriotism, History as Mystery, and God and His Demons.
Recorded by Contra Costa TV at the Pleasant Hill Library in Contra Costa, California 1-24-07.
TUC Radio - Maria Gilardin

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00:29:00 1 May 11, 2026
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