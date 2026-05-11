Between the Lines for May 11, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: May 11, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James Zogby, co-founder and President of the Arab American Institute, and Director of Zogby Research Services; Martin O'Malley, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Biden administration, former governor of Maryland and mayor of...

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 12, 2026, midnight

Summary: As Trump War on Iran enters 11th Week, US Media Ignores Israel's Ongoing Attacks on Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza; Trump, Musk, DOGE Downsizing of Social Security Administration Demolishes Agency Customer Service; 36 Mental Health Professionals Call for Trump's Immediate, Lawful Removal from Office; New Documentary Film Captures ICE Violent Targeting of Workers, and Impact on their Families

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