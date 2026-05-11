James Zogby, co-founder and President of the Arab American Institute, and Director of Zogby Research Services; Martin O'Malley, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Biden administration, former governor of Maryland and mayor of...
As Trump War on Iran enters 11th Week, US Media Ignores Israel's Ongoing Attacks on Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza; Trump, Musk, DOGE Downsizing of Social Security Administration Demolishes Agency Customer Service; 36 Mental Health Professionals Call for Trump's Immediate, Lawful Removal from Office; New Documentary Film Captures ICE Violent Targeting of Workers, and Impact on their Families