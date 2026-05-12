Notes: ALERT THE FIRST 43 MINUTES DID NOT RECORD SO THIS IS ONLY A LITTLE OVR HALF THE SHOW



Hey Listeners,



An evening of duets on the eve of my 36th wedding anniversary. Happy Anniversary baby…enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Butch Hancock Own & Own Own & Own Sugar Hill

Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band Death of the Last Stripper Just Like Moby Dick Paradise of Bachelors

Delaney & Bonnie Lonesome and a Long Way from Home Motel Shot Rhino Atlantic

Gary Stewart Cactus and a Rose The Essential Gary Stewart RCA Records Label Nashville

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell Space Captain (feat. Susan Tedeschi & Chris Robinson) [Live at LOCKN' / 2015] Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN' Fantasy

Shovels & Rope Gotta Get Out of Here (from ‘Let’s Go Dancing’ the songs of Kevn Kinney) Gotta Get Out of Here (from ‘Let’s Go Dancing’ the songs of Kevn Kinney) - Single Tasty Goody Records

Leonard Cohen Boogie Street Ten New Songs Columbia/Legacy

Peter Wolf Tragedy (With Shelby Lynne) Midnight Souvenirs PW

Steve Earle feat. Lucinda Williams You're Still Standin' There I Feel Alright Warner Bros.

Steve Earle Days Aren't Long Enough Washington Square Serenade New West Records

Buddy & Julie Miller Keep Your Distance Buddy & Julie Miller HighTone Records

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis Nobody's Perfect Beautiful Lie Motel Time Music

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Jackson All the Good Times Acony Records

Johnny Cash & June Carter Long-Legged Guitar Pickin' Man (Mono) Carryin' On With Johnny Cash & June Carter Columbia Nashville Legacy

John Prine (We're Not) The Jet Set [feat. Iris DeMent] In Spite Of Ourselves Oh Boy Records

Gram Parsons & The Fallen Angels Country Baptizing (Live) Country Baptizing: Live (feat. Emmylou Harris) Synergie OMP

Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy Somebody Help Me What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood Summer Wine Start Walkin' 1965-1976 Boots Enterprises, Inc.

Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty You're the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly (Single Version) 20 Greatest Hits MCA Nashville

Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries Soulshake Sun Records

John C. Reilly & Angela Correa Let's Duet Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Columbia

Donny & Marie Osmond A Little Bit Country-A Little Bit Rock 'N Roll Donny & Marie Featuring Songs From Their Television Show Universal Records

Sonny & Cher But You're Mine The Beat Goes On - The Best of Sonny & Cher Rhino

Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key Little Blue Egg Tracy Grammer Music

Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones Wondering Little Windows Cooking Vinyl

Richard & Linda Thompson Hokey Pokey Hokey Pokey Universal-Island Records Ltd.

The Kennedys Bodhisattva Blues West The Kennedys, LLC

The Lemonheads My Drug Buddy (Remastered) It's a Shame About Ray (30th Anniversary Edition) Fire Records

X When Our Love Passed Out On the Couch Wild Gift Rhino/Slash

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis King & Queen Rhino Atlantic

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Good Lovin' Ain't Easy to Come By 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell UNI/MOTOWN

Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells After the Lights Go Down Low Together (Deluxe Edition) UNI/MOTOWN

