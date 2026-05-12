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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Anniversary Duet Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
May 12, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
ALERT THE FIRST 43 MINUTES DID NOT RECORD SO THIS IS ONLY A LITTLE OVR HALF THE SHOW

Hey Listeners,

An evening of duets on the eve of my 36th wedding anniversary. Happy Anniversary baby…enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Butch Hancock Own & Own Own & Own Sugar Hill
Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band Death of the Last Stripper Just Like Moby Dick Paradise of Bachelors
Delaney & Bonnie Lonesome and a Long Way from Home Motel Shot Rhino Atlantic
Gary Stewart Cactus and a Rose The Essential Gary Stewart RCA Records Label Nashville
Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell Space Captain (feat. Susan Tedeschi & Chris Robinson) [Live at LOCKN' / 2015] Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN' Fantasy
Shovels & Rope Gotta Get Out of Here (from ‘Let’s Go Dancing’ the songs of Kevn Kinney) Gotta Get Out of Here (from ‘Let’s Go Dancing’ the songs of Kevn Kinney) - Single Tasty Goody Records
Leonard Cohen Boogie Street Ten New Songs Columbia/Legacy
Peter Wolf Tragedy (With Shelby Lynne) Midnight Souvenirs PW
Steve Earle feat. Lucinda Williams You're Still Standin' There I Feel Alright Warner Bros.
Steve Earle Days Aren't Long Enough Washington Square Serenade New West Records
Buddy & Julie Miller Keep Your Distance Buddy & Julie Miller HighTone Records
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis Nobody's Perfect Beautiful Lie Motel Time Music
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Jackson All the Good Times Acony Records
Johnny Cash & June Carter Long-Legged Guitar Pickin' Man (Mono) Carryin' On With Johnny Cash & June Carter Columbia Nashville Legacy
John Prine (We're Not) The Jet Set [feat. Iris DeMent] In Spite Of Ourselves Oh Boy Records
Gram Parsons & The Fallen Angels Country Baptizing (Live) Country Baptizing: Live (feat. Emmylou Harris) Synergie OMP
Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy Somebody Help Me What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records
Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood Summer Wine Start Walkin' 1965-1976 Boots Enterprises, Inc.
Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty You're the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly (Single Version) 20 Greatest Hits MCA Nashville
Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries Soulshake Sun Records
John C. Reilly & Angela Correa Let's Duet Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Columbia
Donny & Marie Osmond A Little Bit Country-A Little Bit Rock 'N Roll Donny & Marie Featuring Songs From Their Television Show Universal Records
Sonny & Cher But You're Mine The Beat Goes On - The Best of Sonny & Cher Rhino
Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key Little Blue Egg Tracy Grammer Music
Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones Wondering Little Windows Cooking Vinyl
Richard & Linda Thompson Hokey Pokey Hokey Pokey Universal-Island Records Ltd.
The Kennedys Bodhisattva Blues West The Kennedys, LLC
The Lemonheads My Drug Buddy (Remastered) It's a Shame About Ray (30th Anniversary Edition) Fire Records
X When Our Love Passed Out On the Couch Wild Gift Rhino/Slash
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis King & Queen Rhino Atlantic
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Good Lovin' Ain't Easy to Come By 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell UNI/MOTOWN
Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells After the Lights Go Down Low Together (Deluxe Edition) UNI/MOTOWN

Download Program Podcast
01:17:00 1 May 12, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 01:17:00  128Kbps mp3
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