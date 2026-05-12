The Hundred Years' War on Palestine

Subtitle: An Afternoon with Rashid Khalidi

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Meagan Henry, Rashid Khalidi

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 12, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: An Afternoon with Rashid Khalidi.



Professor Khalidi is a Palestinian-American historian of the Middle East, and the Edward Said Professor Emeritus of Modern Arab Studies at Colombia University.



The event was recorded on March 29, 2026 at the First Unitarian Congregational Society of Brooklyn. and was co-sponsored by First Unitarian Brooklyn’s chapter of Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East, New York City DSA Anti-war Working Group, and Brooklyn for Peace.



The talk is a conversation between Professor Khalidi and Reverend Meagan [MEE-gan] Henry from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock, followed by a Q&A session.

Credits: Recorded live at First Unitarian Congregational Society of Brooklyn. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent and First Unitarian Congregational Society of Brooklyn.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3s.



Version 1: The full audio (01:06:31) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Includes the Q&A, minus the Q.



Version 2: A 58-1/2 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Includes a portion of the Q&A, minus the Q.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



---



BIG FAT GUILT TRIP: As of the date this episode was posted, the most recent time a radio station actually complied with my request that they notify me if they broadcast my audio was April 29, 2024.



Number of stations that have notified me they have aired or plan to air this episode: 0



