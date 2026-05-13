Summary: On the anniversary of his passing, in May, 2025, we present an hour-long conversation with Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o about the first volume of his memoirs, “Dreams in a Time of War." A rare and moving insight into all that went into shaping one of the most beloved progressive writers in the world today, a testament to the power of storytelling and dreams in human life and the striving to birth a new and better world. Plus a brief musical tribute to the great jazz vocalist Abbey Lincoln.