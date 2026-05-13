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Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Dreaming to Change the World: A Conversation with World Renowned Author Ngugi wa Thiong'o about his Memoir "Dreams in a Time of War"
Weekly Program
Ngugi wa Thiong'o (novelist, poet, playwright, critical and literary theorist)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 13, 2026, midnight
On the anniversary of his passing, in May, 2025, we present an hour-long conversation with Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o about the first volume of his memoirs, “Dreams in a Time of War." A rare and moving insight into all that went into shaping one of the most beloved progressive writers in the world today, a testament to the power of storytelling and dreams in human life and the striving to birth a new and better world. Plus a brief musical tribute to the great jazz vocalist Abbey Lincoln.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Nicole Lee - Production Assistant
Mari Matsuoka - Production Assistant
Meleiza Figueroa - Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-260513 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 13, 2026
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