James Zogby, Co-founder and President of the Arab American Institute; Martin O'Malley, former Commissioner of the Social Security Administration under Joe Biden; Thomas Meyer, Strategic Organizing Projects Director for Food & Water Watch.
Iran War Week 11: Media Ignores Israel’s Attacks on Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza; Trump’s Social Security Administration Downsizing Demolishes Customer Service; Opposition to Resource Hungry Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Spreads Across the U.S. Like Wildfire.