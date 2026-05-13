Between the Lines for May 13, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: May 13, 2026

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James Zogby, Co-founder and President of the Arab American Institute; Martin O'Malley, former Commissioner of the Social Security Administration under Joe Biden; Thomas Meyer, Strategic Organizing Projects Director for Food & Water Watch.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Iran War Week 11: Media Ignores Israel’s Attacks on Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza; Trump’s Social Security Administration Downsizing Demolishes Customer Service; Opposition to Resource Hungry Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Spreads Across the U.S. Like Wildfire.

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