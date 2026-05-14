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Program Information
Electronic Intifada Newscast
Palestinian news for the week of 14 May 2026
2
Host Nora Barrows-Friedman
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May 14, 2026, midnight
Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us a recap of Palestinian news from May 7th to the 14th, 2026.
Produced by Nora Barrows-Friedman, Tamara Nassar, and Pierre Loiselle.
The EIectronic Intifada Newscast is a segment of the Electronic Intifada’s weekly video livestream, packaged specifically for radio.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

For more information, check out: https://electronicintifada.net/

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00:23:03 1 May 14, 2026
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