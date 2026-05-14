Summary: With a great chart comes great responsibility. We skim off and countdown the top ten from our new monthly Top 30. Get yours straight to your inbox @ worldbeatinternational.com. Plus, fresh spins right out of the wrapper from Ghanaian trumpeter Berima Amo, Albertan songwriter, now broadcaster Kue Varo and tropical futurism from Colombia's Rizomagic. The best beats come home to World Beat Canada Radio!