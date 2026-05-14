With a great chart comes great responsibility. We skim off and countdown the top ten from our new monthly Top 30. Get yours straight to your inbox @ worldbeatinternational.com. Plus, fresh spins right out of the wrapper from Ghanaian trumpeter Berima Amo, Albertan songwriter, now broadcaster Kue Varo and tropical futurism from Colombia's Rizomagic. The best beats come home to World Beat Canada Radio!
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Yasmine Hamdan - I Remember I Forget Tinariwen - Amidinim Ehaf Solan Doctor Nativo - Caminantes Clara Serra Lopez - Mari Paz Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Bella Estrella Lucas Jesus - Desaparece Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen WITCH - Avalanche Of Love Monsieur Doumani, The Professor - Tritichtas (feat. Julisa) Tamikrest - Imanin Andy Vernon - Driven To Tears Berima Amo - Love Be Sweet Kue Varo - How Everything Feels CANCON Rizomagic - Plutarco