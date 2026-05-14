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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2026, midnight
With a great chart comes great responsibility. We skim off and countdown the top ten from our new monthly Top 30. Get yours straight to your inbox @ worldbeatinternational.com. Plus, fresh spins right out of the wrapper from Ghanaian trumpeter Berima Amo, Albertan songwriter, now broadcaster Kue Varo and tropical futurism from Colombia's Rizomagic. The best beats come home to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Yasmine Hamdan - I Remember I Forget
Tinariwen - Amidinim Ehaf Solan
Doctor Nativo - Caminantes
Clara Serra Lopez - Mari Paz
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Bella Estrella
Lucas Jesus - Desaparece
Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen
WITCH - Avalanche Of Love
Monsieur Doumani, The Professor - Tritichtas (feat. Julisa)
Tamikrest - Imanin
Andy Vernon - Driven To Tears
Berima Amo - Love Be Sweet
Kue Varo - How Everything Feels CANCON
Rizomagic - Plutarco

59:41

World Beat Canada Radio May 16 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:41 1 May 14, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 