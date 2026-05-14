Summary: Looking forward to seeing you LIVE under the big tent for Pat Chessell, The Barra MacNeils, Whiskey Dicks and more. It's ScotFestBC, Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, June 19th and 20th. This hour, music from across the Celtic diaspora including Canada's best, even some Kreole to spice up the mix. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist Radio!