Looking forward to seeing you LIVE under the big tent for Pat Chessell, The Barra MacNeils, Whiskey Dicks and more. It's ScotFestBC, Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, June 19th and 20th. This hour, music from across the Celtic diaspora including Canada's best, even some Kreole to spice up the mix. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist Radio!
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Chris Armstrong - The Barachios Dervish - The Broad Majestic Shannon Ashley MacIsaac - Belle Cote CANCON Cassie and Maggie - The Gold Rush Is Over CANCON Dropkick Murphys - One Last Goodbye "Tribute To Shane" Kilmaine Saints - Painting Paradise Square Peatbog Faeries - Folk Police Little Sparta - The Telling Of The Truth Lunasa - The Cadgers Pressgang Mutiny - Haul Away Joe CANCON The Real McKenzies - I Wanna Eat Sardines With Your Mother CANCON Sean Ardoin - Kick Rocks Brogeal - Lonesome Boatman Sharon Shannon - Sacred Earth