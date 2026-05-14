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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2026, midnight
Looking forward to seeing you LIVE under the big tent for Pat Chessell, The Barra MacNeils, Whiskey Dicks and more. It's ScotFestBC, Town Centre Park in Coquitlam, June 19th and 20th. This hour, music from across the Celtic diaspora including Canada's best, even some Kreole to spice up the mix. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Chris Armstrong - The Barachios
Dervish - The Broad Majestic Shannon
Ashley MacIsaac - Belle Cote CANCON
Cassie and Maggie - The Gold Rush Is Over CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - One Last Goodbye "Tribute To Shane"
Kilmaine Saints - Painting Paradise Square
Peatbog Faeries - Folk Police
Little Sparta - The Telling Of The Truth
Lunasa - The Cadgers
Pressgang Mutiny - Haul Away Joe CANCON
The Real McKenzies - I Wanna Eat Sardines With Your Mother CANCON
Sean Ardoin - Kick Rocks
Brogeal - Lonesome Boatman
Sharon Shannon - Sacred Earth

59:38

Celt In A Twist May 19 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:38 1 May 14, 2026
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 00:59:38  128Kbps mp3
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