The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Action/Event
International News, News Program, Shortwave, France, Japan, Germany, Cuba, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, oil to asia, flotilla, Spain, Gaza
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2026, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France 24, NHK Japan, Germany, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and France 24.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260515.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- An interview with Giorgio Cafiero, founder of Gulf State Analytics. Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates carried out retaliatory attacks on Iran. Neither Gulf State was in favor of the US and Israeli war on Iran, and were bombed because of US military bases on their land. The UAE struck an Iranian refinery and has in the past bombed Libya and Yemen. The expert says that Saudi Arabia wants to reestablish peaceful relations with Iran, and that the UAE in more aligned with the hawkish policies of Israel. The Gulf States do not trust the actions or leadership of the Trump administration.

From JAPAN- The Iranian Foreign Minister is trying to drum up international support at a BRICS summit in New Delhi. Japan had a second oil tanker pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Japanese government is subsidizing fuel prices to prevent the citizens and truckers from economic hardship. Japanese satellite imagery indicates a large oil spill off the coast of Kharg Island, creating a significant ecological disaster. A CNN analysis shows a serious uptick in US military surveillance along the coast of Cuba.

From CUBA- Mexican President Sheinbaum announced the departure of another ship carrying aid to Cuba and vowed ongoing support. Hondurasgate is a series of leaked audio files allegedly exposing US and Israeli interference in a plot with Honduras to destabilize left-leaning Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. Brazilian Gaza activist Thiago Avila returned home from an Israeli prison. The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for residents of Southern Lebanon. The Shell Oil company has reported its highest profits in years.

From FRANCE- 3 press reviews- the first is the French press on Trump meeting with the Chinese president. Then the UK press on PM Starmer who is facing challenges to his Labour leadership. Then the Guardian on a secret UN mission to preserve Palestinian history by gathering up archives and artwork.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"All over the place, from the popular culture to the propaganda system, there is constant pressure to make people feel that they are helpless, that the only role they can have is to ratify decisions and to consume."
--Noam Chomsky

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 May 14, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 May 14, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 