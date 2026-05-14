Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and France 24.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260515.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- An interview with Giorgio Cafiero, founder of Gulf State Analytics. Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates carried out retaliatory attacks on Iran. Neither Gulf State was in favor of the US and Israeli war on Iran, and were bombed because of US military bases on their land. The UAE struck an Iranian refinery and has in the past bombed Libya and Yemen. The expert says that Saudi Arabia wants to reestablish peaceful relations with Iran, and that the UAE in more aligned with the hawkish policies of Israel. The Gulf States do not trust the actions or leadership of the Trump administration.



From JAPAN- The Iranian Foreign Minister is trying to drum up international support at a BRICS summit in New Delhi. Japan had a second oil tanker pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The Japanese government is subsidizing fuel prices to prevent the citizens and truckers from economic hardship. Japanese satellite imagery indicates a large oil spill off the coast of Kharg Island, creating a significant ecological disaster. A CNN analysis shows a serious uptick in US military surveillance along the coast of Cuba.



From CUBA- Mexican President Sheinbaum announced the departure of another ship carrying aid to Cuba and vowed ongoing support. Hondurasgate is a series of leaked audio files allegedly exposing US and Israeli interference in a plot with Honduras to destabilize left-leaning Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. Brazilian Gaza activist Thiago Avila returned home from an Israeli prison. The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for residents of Southern Lebanon. The Shell Oil company has reported its highest profits in years.



From FRANCE- 3 press reviews- the first is the French press on Trump meeting with the Chinese president. Then the UK press on PM Starmer who is facing challenges to his Labour leadership. Then the Guardian on a secret UN mission to preserve Palestinian history by gathering up archives and artwork.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"All over the place, from the popular culture to the propaganda system, there is constant pressure to make people feel that they are helpless, that the only role they can have is to ratify decisions and to consume."

--Noam Chomsky



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net