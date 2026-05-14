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Program Information
Radio Curious
2
Dr. Bill Fry & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
May 14, 2026, midnight
Our guest in this program was Dr. William Fry, a psychiatrist who has done extensive research in the field of humor. We discussed the psychology and genetics of humor. Much of Dr. Fry’s research has concentrated on Cocoa, the gorilla, and we discussed that as well. This program was originally broadcast in March of 1992, when Radio Curious was called Government, Politics and Ideas.

Originally Broadcast: March 2, 1992
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.

We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.
Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.

Thank you for listening.
Barry Vogel, Host and Producer

Dr. Bill Fry- "Psychology of Humor" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 12, 1992
Ukiah, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 