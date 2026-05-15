Sonic Café that’s Mr. Roboto, the iconic techno-rock hit by Styx from 1983, so thanks for dropping by our quirky, little cyber café. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 483.
This time the Sonic Café dives headfirst into the metallic heart of the machine uprising, with a show we’re calling, Invasion of the Robots. We’ve uploaded a high-voltage music mix spanning 45 years of the digital revolution. Listen for electronic new wave from Gary Numan, futuristic indie rock from The Flaming Lips, St. Vicent’s satirical take on digital culture, plus Arcade Fire, Icehouse with Electric Blue, Big Data, Nine Inch Nails and more, tech-infused tracks.
Wedged in between we’ll slip in comedy shorts featuring hilarious warnings about our future dominated by the machines. We’ve wired it all together in one seamless stream of laughs, beats and digital dread.
So strap in for a high voltage journey into our circuit-blazing digital future, as the Sonic Café presents, Invasion of the Robots, from our little Pacific Northwest radio café, where even the coffee maker seems just a bit to self-aware.
From 2001 this is Arling & Cameron with the Dirty Robot, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Mr. Roboto Artist: Styx LP: Classics Vol. 15 Yr: 1983 Song 2: Dirty Robot Artist: Arling & Cameron LP: We Are A & C Yr: 2001 Song 3: AI Will End Us Artist: Nathan Macintosh LP: Yr: Song 4: Creature Comfort Artist: Arcade Fire LP: Yr. 2018 Song 5: Electric Blue Artist: Icehouse LP: Man of Colours Yr: 1987 Song 6: Dangerous Artist: Big Data LP: Yr: 2022 Song 7: Roberta Flack ft. Dolly Artist: Flying Lotus LP: Year: 2011 Song 8: Digital Witness Artist: St. Vincent LP: St. Vincent Yr: 2014 Song 9: Copy of a Artist: Nine Inch Nails LP: Hesitation Marks Yr: 2015 Song 10: Metal (Remastered 2009) Artist: Gary Numan LP: The Pleasure Principle Yr: 1979 Song 11: the flaming lips yoshimi battles the pink robots part 1 Artist: The Flaming Lips LP: Yr: 2009 Song 12: Begin To Burn Artist: Bill Nelson LP: My Secret Studio Vol. 1 Yr: 2017 Song 13: Backing Track 3 Artist: Undark LP: Yr:
About the Producer: Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café: The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.