The genocide in Gaza was enabled, facilitated and cheerled by establishment media. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah dissect the mechanics of propaganda with media analyst Adam Johnson. He’s the co-host of the podcast “Citations Needed” and author of “How to Sell a Genocide: The Media's Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza.
On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports on FPV drone strikes and the escalation of guerrilla warfare in week ten of Hizballah’s defense of south Lebanon.
Saif Abukeshek, an activist from the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza kidnapped by the IDF in international waters, sends a message to the world to rise up for a free Palestine after his release from Israeli prison.
In Qasem Waleed El-Farra’s article ‘Gaza’s painful journey’, vehicles, fuel and small change are in short supply. Palestinians are left with walking.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net