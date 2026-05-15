Summary: The genocide in Gaza was enabled, facilitated and cheerled by establishment media. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah dissect the mechanics of propaganda with media analyst Adam Johnson. He’s the co-host of the podcast “Citations Needed” and author of “How to Sell a Genocide: The Media's Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports on FPV drone strikes and the escalation of guerrilla warfare in week ten of Hizballah’s defense of south Lebanon.



Saif Abukeshek, an activist from the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza kidnapped by the IDF in international waters, sends a message to the world to rise up for a free Palestine after his release from Israeli prison.



In Qasem Waleed El-Farra’s article ‘Gaza’s painful journey’, vehicles, fuel and small change are in short supply. Palestinians are left with walking.



