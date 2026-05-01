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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Greece betrayed us Turkey were brilliant 'Israel's evil first hand'.
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
May 15, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/05/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-22/

#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Starmer Leadership Collapses Around King Charles' 2026 State Opening of Parliament - 00:50:00
#3 - Jeremy Corbyn and the Starmer leadership process - 00:15:00
#4 - Richard Sanders Israel Torture Killings, Prison Dogs Trained To Rape Palestinians DDN - 00:10:00
#5 - LowKey Unite The Kingdom Tommy Robinson and Mark Rowley run by The Israel Lobby DDN - 00:10::00
#6 - Richard Medhurst The Petrogas-Dollar Choking Global Energy Supplies Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War - 00:30:00
#7 - Max Blumenthal, Is Trump going to bomb Iran AGAIN JudgeNap - 00:25:00
#8 - Richard Medhurst The Petrogas-Dollar Choking Global Energy Supplies, Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War - 00:35:00
#9 - OCCULT Bilderberg Born in the Witches' Cauldron Hitler's Treasurer and Today's Secretive NATO Political Leader Selectors - 02:15:00

Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
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 03:50:00  56Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
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 00:50:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
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 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:50:00 1 May 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 02:15:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 