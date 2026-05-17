Summary: A newborn baby.

Tiny fingers.

A mother’s trembling smile.

The quiet miracle of life arriving in a world that does not deserve it.

Caroline Leavitt welcomed her daughter into that miracle,

a moment every parent understands,

a moment that softens even the hardest truths.

And yet, in that same breath, she defended the killing of 168 girls in Iran.

One mother celebrating new life,

while justifying the erasure of other mothers’ children.

A contradiction so sharp it cuts the air around it.

But contradictions don’t end there.

Because while the world watched,

President Trump rejected Iran’s ceasefire proposal:

a proposal that could have slowed the bleeding,

paused the fire,

given families a moment to breathe.

And it forces a question that refuses to stay quiet:

Who is really benefiting from this war?

Not the families.

Not the soldiers.

Not the people living under the sky where the missiles fall.

No — the ones who benefit are the richest in America,

the ones who profit from chaos,

the ones who turn war into revenue.

Meanwhile, in the north,

Hezbollah’s drones continue to grind Israel down,

not with spectacle,

but with exhaustion.

A slow, relentless pressure that drains resources,

stretches defenses,

and exposes the limits of a military machine

that once believed it could not be challenged.

And while that pressure builds,

another structure is cracking:

AIPAC, once untouchable and unshakeable,

is fading.

Not collapsing in a single moment,

but eroding under the weight of public scrutiny,

generational change,

and a country that is no longer willing to pretend

that influence is innocence.

Kars for Kids… donate your car today.

A tune we all know.

A tune that hid a scandal.

A charity that wasn’t what it claimed to be.

A reminder that even the simplest melody

can disguise a complicated truth.

And speaking of truth,

there is one more name you may be hearing today.

Jonathan Paz.

A congressional candidate many in Massachusetts have been talking about.

If you want to meet him,

he will be at Café Yafa in Natick tonight, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can ask your questions,

share your concerns,

or simply see for yourself who he is

and what he stands for.



If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.

