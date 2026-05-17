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Program Information
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|Walkuman Style
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|Music
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|Gamma Krush
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| Gamma Krush Contact Contributor
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|May 17, 2026, midnight
| 1. Fee For Freedom - Mazzi & S.O.U.L. Purpose
2. The Rebirth Of Classic - Believe feat. Planet Asia
3. Keep Movin' - Fokis
4. Spitfire - Bukue One, & ParanormL feat. Sadat X
5. Maintain - 80 Empire
6. Nice N Smooth (remix) - Gene Fiero feat. Recognize Ali and Moka Only
7. Watch It Burn (remix) - Theo3
8. Wherever You Are (Flip Quarterpounder remix) - Urbs & Cutex
9. Non Stop - Rashad & Confidence
10. The Big Dig - Confidence & J Ferra
11. SpringTime - Kerberos
12. Blessed - MAR & Kash Flow feat. Rick Wit Da Wickz
13. Mic Check - ManLikeChez & Pandamonium feat. Calhoun and Mr. Melta
14. Stay Out - Ea$y Money & DJ Manipulator feat. Artisin and Superstah Snuk
15. Hermono! (Keep On) - Eddou XL feat. Sach Illpages & Mista Sinista
16. The Last Emcee - MCF
17. Questions - MC Serch
18. This Is How We Like (remix) - Dinco D & yeyts feat. C Boogie Brown
19. Ritual - Kamau & Kid Abstrakt feat. DJ Nyack
20. Slow City - KLIM & Vibin'
21. wild flower - yeyts & yungmerrin
|Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
|For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.
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|00:57:42
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| May 9, 2026
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|Gammatorium
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:57:42
| 192Kbps mp3
(79.2MB) Stereo
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