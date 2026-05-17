Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and JD Crosstown in our Spotlight Interview (Folk)



You’re tuned in to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and today, from the deep shores of Ontario, JD Crosstown will be in our spotlight. His music is rooted in story, soul, and tradition. Blending folk, country, and blues. His debut album Takin’ My Time is a reflection of life, growth, and staying true to your path and it’s available now. JD is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him at our place at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jd-crosstown.



Enjoy music from JD Crosstown, The North Sound, Mike Paul Kuekuasheu, Aterciopleados, Teagan Littlechief, Maten, Shauit, Mexican Institute Of Sound, Burnstick, Catus Rose NYC, Melody McArthur, LILI, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Chantil Dukart, Blue Moon Marquee, Pony Man, Donita Large, RematriNation, Sinematic, First Floor Highway, The City Lines, Eagle & Hawk, Shub, Sebastian Gaskin, Nicole Gatti, Sean1ne, Enokahe, Def-i, Ariano, Berk Jodoin and much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.