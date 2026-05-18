Summary: In September 2021, Ibu Robin Lim addressed a Maternal Gift Economy Rising Salon via Zoom from Indonesia. We share excerpts from her slide talk, covering a combination of modern and traditional midwifery practices, the importance of love and caring to help women give birth in the best possible way even during the many disasters in the regions where she works, and criticism of colonization of the birth process. Mentioned near the end are the herb Andrographis paniculata and the International Childbirth Initiative https://icichildbirth.org/