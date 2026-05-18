Midwives secure birthing mothers' human rights in remote areas and disaster zones
Weekly Program
Ibu Robin Lim is a Filipino-Micronesian-American Certified Professional midwife, whose passion is Human Rights in Childbirth. Her nonprofit organization in Indonesia is called Yayasan Bumi Sehat. Her knowledge and influence are extensive.
In September 2021, Ibu Robin Lim addressed a Maternal Gift Economy Rising Salon via Zoom from Indonesia. We share excerpts from her slide talk, covering a combination of modern and traditional midwifery practices, the importance of love and caring to help women give birth in the best possible way even during the many disasters in the regions where she works, and criticism of colonization of the birth process. Mentioned near the end are the herb Andrographis paniculata and the International Childbirth Initiative https://icichildbirth.org/
Audio from the video of Salon #20, titled Birthkeepers, Agents of the Maternal Gift Economy Shift on the page: https://www.maternalgifteconomymovement.org/salon-20-robin-lim-elena-skoko/ The series is organized and hosted by Genevieve Vaughan and Letecia Layson, with support from Elena Skoko and Diane Weidenkopf. Audio editing for WINGS by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info: www.wings.org