Acute Climate Trouble Starts Now

Subtitle: whether they tell you or not

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Torbjorn Tornqvist, Sean Cohen

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Retreat from New Orleans! Professor Torbjorn Tornqvist University of Tulane finds it is inevitable and start now. Carbon dioxide is cooling the Stratosphere. Lamont-Dorherty scientist Sean Cohen explains. Much of America in frightening drought, going into hot El Nino year. And new science finds Enhanced response of extreme compound events to cumulative CO2 emissions . Covering the world, this is Radio Ecoshock.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Clip from YouTube posted by The Space Desk May 13, 2026.



Clip from YouTube posted by The Lithosphere May 14, 2026

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:21 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



