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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
whether they tell you or not
2
Torbjorn Tornqvist, Sean Cohen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 18, 2026, midnight
Retreat from New Orleans! Professor Torbjorn Tornqvist University of Tulane finds it is inevitable and start now. Carbon dioxide is cooling the Stratosphere. Lamont-Dorherty scientist Sean Cohen explains. Much of America in frightening drought, going into hot El Nino year. And new science finds Enhanced response of extreme compound events to cumulative CO2 emissions . Covering the world, this is Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clip from YouTube posted by The Space Desk May 13, 2026.

Clip from YouTube posted by The Lithosphere May 14, 2026
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:21 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260520 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
01:00:00 1 May 18, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260520 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 18, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260520 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 18, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 