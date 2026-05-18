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Program Information
The Mix Sessions
A journey through the finest in deep house music.
Music
Sean Savage
 None  Contact Contributor
May 18, 2026, midnight
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.

TRACKLIST

01. DJ Christian B - We Be Free
02. Alex Finkin, Dj Disciple, N-W-N-House Music Is (N-W-N- B Mix)
03. El Bravo - Sonic Abstract EP (Depths Unknown)
04. DJ Spen, Gary Hudgins, Sarah Sophia - Don-t Be Afraid (Sarah Sophia-s Disco Party Mix)
05. Jullian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories
06.Stacy Kidd, Tiffany Jenkins - Look In My Eyes (Main Mix)
07. Abel, Brutha Basil, Peacey - Hand Made (Peacey Remix Instrumental)
08. Miss Malevich, Kali Mija, Doug Gomez - The Difference (Doug Gomez Remix)
09. Tshegotmm, Pat Lezizmo - Life Is Too Short
10. Seb Skalski, Rona Ray - It-s Getting Started (House Extended Mix)
2026 AR Media
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.

Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.

The Mix Sessions 26.5.18. Download Program Podcast
58 min Radio Show
00:58:00 1 May 18, 2026
Toronto, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 