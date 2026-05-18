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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
2
Adrienne Rich, Ebony Joseph, JUSTIN CHIDOZIE, MOSES, CHEPKIRUI RONOH, GOODLUCK
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 18, 2026, midnight
In this week’s Newswrap, a record-breaking boycott rocks the Eurovision Song Contest as protests over Israel’s participation intensify amid the war in Gaza, while a new GLAAD report warns that major social media platforms are becoming increasingly unsafe for LGBTQ users. Additional stories include Japan’s growing legal recognition of non-binary people, the delayed opening of a landmark African LGBTQ art exhibition in Washington, D.C., and the European Commission’s decision not to pursue an EU-wide conversion therapy ban despite strong public support.
Then in a Rainbow Rewind, poet Adrienne Rich reflects on responsibility to both past and future generations in a powerful archival excerpt.
Finally, journalist Ebony Joseph concludes her three-part series on the global rise of anti-LGBTQ laws with a report from activists in Nigeria and Kenya confronting criminalization, censorship, and severe funding cuts. Organizers describe how anti-LGBTQ legislation affects housing, employment, healthcare, and online safety, while warning that many so-called “family protection” bills across Africa are linked to broader international networks of authoritarian politics and religious conservatism. Despite mounting political hostility, grassroots groups continue building coalitions, supporting vulnerable LGBTQ people, and fighting for dignity, equality, and belonging.
Credits: Associate Producer/Lucia Chappelle, Producer/Host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters, Ava Davis and Joe Boehnlein, music by Audra Day, Tom Petty and Kim Wilson

Resistance to The Global Rise of Anti-LGBTQ Laws pt. 3 Download Program Podcast
00:28:58 1 May 18, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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