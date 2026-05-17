Notes: Celebrating Women's History Month (an older show that I had not yet posted here)

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Diana Ross

Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Diana Ross (1970)

1970 UNI/MOTOWN



Aretha Franklin

Eleanor Rigby

7"

Columbia



Ike & Tina

Poor Fool

Poor Fool

Collectibles



The Ikettes

Don't Feel Sorry for Me

Fine, Fine, Fine

Ace



The Ikettes

Zizzy Zee Zum Zum

7"

ATCO



Sitompul Sisters

Kutunggu-Tunggu

Sitompul Sisters

Remaco



Dara Puspita

Aku Pergi

Dara Puspita

Remaco



Dara Puspita

Minggu Yang Lalu

Dara Puspita

Remaco



Fanny

Blind Alley (Live)

Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)

2024

Real Gone Music



Fanny

Place in the Country (Live)

Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)

2024

Real Gone Music



Mel Machete L

Machete Gang

Mel Machete - EP

2021

3093003 Records DK



Siouxsie & The Banshees

Lands End

Seven Year Itch

Sanctuary



Elis Regina

Los Hermanos

Falso Brilhante

1976

Universal Music Ltda.



Elis Regina

Um por Todos

Falso Brilhante

1976 Universal Music Ltda.



Cortijo y Su Combo

A Bailar Mi Bomba

El Alma de un Pueblo

1957 Seeco



Cortijo y Su Combo

Virginia

El Alma de un Pueblo

1957 Seeco



Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera

Guantanamera

Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera

ORFEON



Selena

Amor Prohibido

Amor Prohibido (Bonus Track Version)

1994 EMI Latin (LAT)



Selena

Disco Medley II (Last Dance, The Hustle, On The Radio)

Is It The Beat

EMI



Apollonia 6

In A Spanish Villa

Sex shooter 7"

WB



Irene Cara

Breakdance

What a Feelin' (Bonus Track Version)

1983 Unidisc Music Inc.



Chaka Khan

Clouds

Naughty

1980 Rhino/Warner Records



Deee-Lite

Runaway

Infinity Within

1992 Elektra Records



Marina and The Diamonds

Better Than That

FROOT

2015 Neon Gold / Elektra



The Cranberries

Free to Decide

Free to Decide/Salvation

Island



Ladytron

Faces

Time's Arrow

2023 Cooking Vinyl Limited



Frankie Rose

Molotov in Stereo

Love As Projection

2023 Night School



Shana Cleveland

Face of the Sun

Night of the Worm Moon

Hardly Art



Rosalía

La Yugular

LUX

2025 Columbia



Eurythmics

I Could Give You (A Mirror) - CUT

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

1983 RCA Records Label

