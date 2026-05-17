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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2026, midnight
Celebrating Women's History Month (an older show that I had not yet posted here)
******

Diana Ross
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Diana Ross (1970)
1970 UNI/MOTOWN

Aretha Franklin
Eleanor Rigby
7"
Columbia

Ike & Tina
Poor Fool
Poor Fool
Collectibles

The Ikettes
Don't Feel Sorry for Me
Fine, Fine, Fine
Ace

The Ikettes
Zizzy Zee Zum Zum
7"
ATCO

Sitompul Sisters
Kutunggu-Tunggu
Sitompul Sisters
Remaco

Dara Puspita
Aku Pergi
Dara Puspita
Remaco

Dara Puspita
Minggu Yang Lalu
Dara Puspita
Remaco

Fanny
Blind Alley (Live)
Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)
2024
Real Gone Music

Fanny
Place in the Country (Live)
Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)
2024
Real Gone Music

Mel Machete L
Machete Gang
Mel Machete - EP
2021
3093003 Records DK

Siouxsie & The Banshees
Lands End
Seven Year Itch
Sanctuary

Elis Regina
Los Hermanos
Falso Brilhante
1976
Universal Music Ltda.

Elis Regina
Um por Todos
Falso Brilhante
1976 Universal Music Ltda.

Cortijo y Su Combo
A Bailar Mi Bomba
El Alma de un Pueblo
1957 Seeco

Cortijo y Su Combo
Virginia
El Alma de un Pueblo
1957 Seeco

Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera
Guantanamera
Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera
ORFEON

Selena
Amor Prohibido
Amor Prohibido (Bonus Track Version)
1994 EMI Latin (LAT)

Selena
Disco Medley II (Last Dance, The Hustle, On The Radio)
Is It The Beat
EMI

Apollonia 6
In A Spanish Villa
Sex shooter 7"
WB

Irene Cara
Breakdance
What a Feelin' (Bonus Track Version)
1983 Unidisc Music Inc.

Chaka Khan
Clouds
Naughty
1980 Rhino/Warner Records

Deee-Lite
Runaway
Infinity Within
1992 Elektra Records

Marina and The Diamonds
Better Than That
FROOT
2015 Neon Gold / Elektra

The Cranberries
Free to Decide
Free to Decide/Salvation
Island

Ladytron
Faces
Time's Arrow
2023 Cooking Vinyl Limited

Frankie Rose
Molotov in Stereo
Love As Projection
2023 Night School

Shana Cleveland
Face of the Sun
Night of the Worm Moon
Hardly Art

Rosalía
La Yugular
LUX
2025 Columbia

Eurythmics
I Could Give You (A Mirror) - CUT
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
1983 RCA Records Label

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01:57:48 1 March 8, 2026
wrir studios
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