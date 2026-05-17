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Program Information
If Music Could Talk - March 8 2026 - Women's History Month
Series:
if music could talk
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
dj carlito
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
May 17, 2026, midnight
Summary:
Credits:
Notes:
Celebrating Women's History Month (an older show that I had not yet posted here)
******
Diana Ross
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Diana Ross (1970)
1970 UNI/MOTOWN
Aretha Franklin
Eleanor Rigby
7"
Columbia
Ike & Tina
Poor Fool
Poor Fool
Collectibles
The Ikettes
Don't Feel Sorry for Me
Fine, Fine, Fine
Ace
The Ikettes
Zizzy Zee Zum Zum
7"
ATCO
Sitompul Sisters
Kutunggu-Tunggu
Sitompul Sisters
Remaco
Dara Puspita
Aku Pergi
Dara Puspita
Remaco
Dara Puspita
Minggu Yang Lalu
Dara Puspita
Remaco
Fanny
Blind Alley (Live)
Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)
2024
Real Gone Music
Fanny
Place in the Country (Live)
Live on Beat-Club '71-'72 (Live)
2024
Real Gone Music
Mel Machete L
Machete Gang
Mel Machete - EP
2021
3093003 Records DK
Siouxsie & The Banshees
Lands End
Seven Year Itch
Sanctuary
Elis Regina
Los Hermanos
Falso Brilhante
1976
Universal Music Ltda.
Elis Regina
Um por Todos
Falso Brilhante
1976 Universal Music Ltda.
Cortijo y Su Combo
A Bailar Mi Bomba
El Alma de un Pueblo
1957 Seeco
Cortijo y Su Combo
Virginia
El Alma de un Pueblo
1957 Seeco
Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera
Guantanamera
Celia Cruz y La Sonora Matancera
ORFEON
Selena
Amor Prohibido
Amor Prohibido (Bonus Track Version)
1994 EMI Latin (LAT)
Selena
Disco Medley II (Last Dance, The Hustle, On The Radio)
Is It The Beat
EMI
Apollonia 6
In A Spanish Villa
Sex shooter 7"
WB
Irene Cara
Breakdance
What a Feelin' (Bonus Track Version)
1983 Unidisc Music Inc.
Chaka Khan
Clouds
Naughty
1980 Rhino/Warner Records
Deee-Lite
Runaway
Infinity Within
1992 Elektra Records
Marina and The Diamonds
Better Than That
FROOT
2015 Neon Gold / Elektra
The Cranberries
Free to Decide
Free to Decide/Salvation
Island
Ladytron
Faces
Time's Arrow
2023 Cooking Vinyl Limited
Frankie Rose
Molotov in Stereo
Love As Projection
2023 Night School
Shana Cleveland
Face of the Sun
Night of the Worm Moon
Hardly Art
Rosalía
La Yugular
LUX
2025 Columbia
Eurythmics
I Could Give You (A Mirror) - CUT
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
1983 RCA Records Label
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:57:48
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 8, 2026
Location Recorded:
wrir studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:57:48
256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
3
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