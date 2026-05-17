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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2026, midnight
Catching up on some shows i didnt have a chance to post here yet.

Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Mbanda Nasali Nini?”
from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana
Editions Populaires - 1994

Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Ngoma Nganga”
from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana
Editions Populaires - 1994

Los 4 Planetas, “Camina No Corras”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records - 1970

Los 4 Planetas, “Torquay”
from Los 60. Mitos del Pop-Rock en Español.(Vol.1)
unknown

Los 4 Planetas, “Estrella Azul”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records - 1970

Los 4 Planetas, “Señor Moto”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records?

Fortaleza, “Mariá”
from Soy de Sangre Kolla, Quechua y Aymara: Bolivian Folkloric Music of the Andes
Flying Fish - 1985

Pic-Nic, “Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015

Pic Nic, “Negra estrella (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015

Françoise Hardy, “Just Call and I'll Be There”
from In English (Remastered)
Vogue - 1966

Nancy Sinatra, “This Town”
from Movin' With Nancy
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1968

Nancy Sinatra, “Lightning's Girl (2024 Remastered)”
from Country, My Way (2024 Remastered)
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1966

Clothilde, “Fallait pas ecraser la queue du chat”
from French Swinging Mademoiselle
Born Bad Records - 2013

Clothilde, “Le boa”
from French Swinging Mademoiselle
Born Bad Records - 2013

Patsy Cline, “Walkin' after Midnight”
from Best of Patsy Cline
Curb Records - 1991

Loretta Lynn, “I Can't Keep Away From You”
from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
MCA Nashville - 1967

Loretta Lynn, “I'm Living In Two Worlds”
from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
MCA Nashville - 1967

Roman Niznik, Aurelia Hvizdos, The Slovakians, Johnny Pastirik, “Chingi Lingi Boom”
from Tancuj! Tancuj!
WAM

Hildegard Knef, “Der Mann, die Frau, das Mädchen”
from Halt Mich Fest
EastWest Germany - 1967

The Wesley Singers - Westover Hills Methodist Church, “Joy Is Like The Rain”
from This I Believe
unknown

Sing a song of Springtime
Children’s record

Lola Beltrán, “La Panchita”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless

Lola Beltran, “Los Tarzanes”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless

Lola Beltrán, “Aburrido Me Voy”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless

Ketty Komata, “Se Prosmeno (I Wait for You)”
from The Songs of Ketty Komata
LYRA

Caterina Caselli, “Il volto della vita”
from Caterina Caselli
Sugarmusic - 1970

Ofra Haza, “Im Nin' Alu (English Mix)”
from Im Nin' Alu (English Mix) - Single
Dance Factory o/b/o Aloni Music - 1988

Ejigayehu "Gigi" Shibabaw, “unknown”
from cassette from Ethiopian store in Harlem
unknown

Kouroush Yaghmaei, “Ghad Boland”
from Kouroush Yaghmaei / Rangarang 4
Finders keepers

Soad Hosny amd Azza Sheriff, “Khali Balak min Zozo”
from OST
unknown

Abdel Halim Hafez & Shahdia, “Lahn Al Wahfa”
from unknown
unknown

Nina Simone, “West Wind (Live)”
from Black Gold (Live) [Remastered]
RCA/Legacy - 1970

Download Program Podcast
01:57:29 1 March 29, 2026
wrir studios
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