|Catching up on some shows i didnt have a chance to post here yet.
Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Mbanda Nasali Nini?”
from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana
Editions Populaires - 1994
Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Ngoma Nganga”
from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana
Editions Populaires - 1994
Los 4 Planetas, “Camina No Corras”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records - 1970
Los 4 Planetas, “Torquay”
from Los 60. Mitos del Pop-Rock en Español.(Vol.1)
unknown
Los 4 Planetas, “Estrella Azul”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records - 1970
Los 4 Planetas, “Señor Moto”
from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío
Titanio Records?
Fortaleza, “Mariá”
from Soy de Sangre Kolla, Quechua y Aymara: Bolivian Folkloric Music of the Andes
Flying Fish - 1985
Pic-Nic, “Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015
Pic Nic, “Negra estrella (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015
Françoise Hardy, “Just Call and I'll Be There”
from In English (Remastered)
Vogue - 1966
Nancy Sinatra, “This Town”
from Movin' With Nancy
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1968
Nancy Sinatra, “Lightning's Girl (2024 Remastered)”
from Country, My Way (2024 Remastered)
Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1966
Clothilde, “Fallait pas ecraser la queue du chat”
from French Swinging Mademoiselle
Born Bad Records - 2013
Clothilde, “Le boa”
from French Swinging Mademoiselle
Born Bad Records - 2013
Patsy Cline, “Walkin' after Midnight”
from Best of Patsy Cline
Curb Records - 1991
Loretta Lynn, “I Can't Keep Away From You”
from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
MCA Nashville - 1967
Loretta Lynn, “I'm Living In Two Worlds”
from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)
MCA Nashville - 1967
Roman Niznik, Aurelia Hvizdos, The Slovakians, Johnny Pastirik, “Chingi Lingi Boom”
from Tancuj! Tancuj!
WAM
Hildegard Knef, “Der Mann, die Frau, das Mädchen”
from Halt Mich Fest
EastWest Germany - 1967
The Wesley Singers - Westover Hills Methodist Church, “Joy Is Like The Rain”
from This I Believe
unknown
Sing a song of Springtime
Children’s record
Lola Beltrán, “La Panchita”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless
Lola Beltran, “Los Tarzanes”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless
Lola Beltrán, “Aburrido Me Voy”
from en homanje de Lucha Reyes
peerless
Ketty Komata, “Se Prosmeno (I Wait for You)”
from The Songs of Ketty Komata
LYRA
Caterina Caselli, “Il volto della vita”
from Caterina Caselli
Sugarmusic - 1970
Ofra Haza, “Im Nin' Alu (English Mix)”
from Im Nin' Alu (English Mix) - Single
Dance Factory o/b/o Aloni Music - 1988
Ejigayehu "Gigi" Shibabaw, “unknown”
from cassette from Ethiopian store in Harlem
unknown
Kouroush Yaghmaei, “Ghad Boland”
from Kouroush Yaghmaei / Rangarang 4
Finders keepers
Soad Hosny amd Azza Sheriff, “Khali Balak min Zozo”
from OST
unknown
Abdel Halim Hafez & Shahdia, “Lahn Al Wahfa”
from unknown
unknown
Nina Simone, “West Wind (Live)”
from Black Gold (Live) [Remastered]
RCA/Legacy - 1970