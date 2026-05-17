Notes: Catching up on some shows i didnt have a chance to post here yet.



Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Mbanda Nasali Nini?”

from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana

Editions Populaires - 1994



Franco & L'OK Jazz, “Ngoma Nganga”

from 1971/1972-Likambo Ya Ngana

Editions Populaires - 1994



Los 4 Planetas, “Camina No Corras”

from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío

Titanio Records - 1970



Los 4 Planetas, “Torquay”

from Los 60. Mitos del Pop-Rock en Español.(Vol.1)

unknown



Los 4 Planetas, “Estrella Azul”

from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío

Titanio Records - 1970



Los 4 Planetas, “Señor Moto”

from Enamorada de un Amigo Mío

Titanio Records?



Fortaleza, “Mariá”

from Soy de Sangre Kolla, Quechua y Aymara: Bolivian Folkloric Music of the Andes

Flying Fish - 1985



Pic-Nic, “Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)

Parlophone Spain - 2015



Pic Nic, “Negra estrella (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)

Parlophone Spain - 2015



Françoise Hardy, “Just Call and I'll Be There”

from In English (Remastered)

Vogue - 1966



Nancy Sinatra, “This Town”

from Movin' With Nancy

Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1968



Nancy Sinatra, “Lightning's Girl (2024 Remastered)”

from Country, My Way (2024 Remastered)

Boots Enterprises, Inc. - 1966



Clothilde, “Fallait pas ecraser la queue du chat”

from French Swinging Mademoiselle

Born Bad Records - 2013



Clothilde, “Le boa”

from French Swinging Mademoiselle

Born Bad Records - 2013



Patsy Cline, “Walkin' after Midnight”

from Best of Patsy Cline

Curb Records - 1991



Loretta Lynn, “I Can't Keep Away From You”

from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)

MCA Nashville - 1967



Loretta Lynn, “I'm Living In Two Worlds”

from Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)

MCA Nashville - 1967



Roman Niznik, Aurelia Hvizdos, The Slovakians, Johnny Pastirik, “Chingi Lingi Boom”

from Tancuj! Tancuj!

WAM



Hildegard Knef, “Der Mann, die Frau, das Mädchen”

from Halt Mich Fest

EastWest Germany - 1967



The Wesley Singers - Westover Hills Methodist Church, “Joy Is Like The Rain”

from This I Believe

unknown



Sing a song of Springtime

Children’s record



Lola Beltrán, “La Panchita”

from en homanje de Lucha Reyes

peerless



Lola Beltran, “Los Tarzanes”

from en homanje de Lucha Reyes

peerless



Lola Beltrán, “Aburrido Me Voy”

from en homanje de Lucha Reyes

peerless



Ketty Komata, “Se Prosmeno (I Wait for You)”

from The Songs of Ketty Komata

LYRA



Caterina Caselli, “Il volto della vita”

from Caterina Caselli

Sugarmusic - 1970



Ofra Haza, “Im Nin' Alu (English Mix)”

from Im Nin' Alu (English Mix) - Single

Dance Factory o/b/o Aloni Music - 1988



Ejigayehu "Gigi" Shibabaw, “unknown”

from cassette from Ethiopian store in Harlem

unknown



Kouroush Yaghmaei, “Ghad Boland”

from Kouroush Yaghmaei / Rangarang 4

Finders keepers



Soad Hosny amd Azza Sheriff, “Khali Balak min Zozo”

from OST

unknown



Abdel Halim Hafez & Shahdia, “Lahn Al Wahfa”

from unknown

unknown



Nina Simone, “West Wind (Live)”

from Black Gold (Live) [Remastered]

RCA/Legacy - 1970

