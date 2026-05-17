The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
May 17, 2026, midnight


Grace Jones, “Unlimited Capacity for Love”
from Living My Life
Island

Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"”
from Yellow Magic Orchestra
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1978

George Kranz, “Din Daa Daa”
from Din Daa Daa - Single
George Kranz - 1990

The Egyptian Lover, “Egypt Egypt”
from On the Nile
Egyptian Empire Records - 1984

Charli xcx, “1999”
from Charli
Asylum - 2019

Daedalus, “At Attentions”
from Drown Out
XL

Pearly Drops, “Fade To Black”
from Fade To Black - Single
Music Website - 2026

Four Tet, “Baby (Tony Romera Remix)”
from Baby Love Cry - EP
Text Records - 2026

Oklou, “harvest sky”
from choke enough
Oklou - 2025

Magdalena Bay, “That's My Floor”
from Imaginal Disk
Mom+Pop - 2024

Duran Duran, “Night Boat”
from Duran Duran
Parlophone UK - 1981

Automator, “4:17”
from A Better Tomorrow
75 ARK

The Clash, “Sean Flynn”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982

Steve Tibbets, “Test”
from Safe Journey
ECM - 1984

Boards of Canada, “Dayvan Cowboy”
from Trans Canada Highway
Warp Records - 2006

Gelli Haha, “Normalize”
from Switcheroo
Innovative Leisure - 2025

Gelli Haha, “Bounce House”
from Switcheroo
Innovative Leisure - 2025

bloom effect, “suspendo”
from oscilón - EP
bloom effect - 2025

Jared Mattson, “AMERICAN EAGLE”
from FEAR
Jagjaguwar - 2026

Björk, “I see who you are”
from Volta
Atlantic Records/ATG - 2007

Voivod, “Clouds In My House”
from Angel Rat
Geffen* - 1991

Voivod & Orchestre symphonique de Québec, “The End of Dormancy (Symphonique Live)”
from Symphonique (Live)
Century Media - 2026

Outer World, “Loteria”
from Who Does the Music Love?
HHBTM Records - 2024

Outer World, “La Dimora”
from La Dimora - Single
K Records - 2026

VV, “Never See The Sun”
from Tour Tape
bandcamp

Butthole Surfers, “Whirling Hall of Knives”
from Rembrandt Pussyhorse
Matador - 1986

Mika Nakashima, “Rocking Horse”
from Music
Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2005

Kyu Sakamoto, “Ue O Muite Aruko (Sukiyaki)”
from Sukiyaki
Fantastic Voyage - 2013

Melody's Echo Chamber, “In the Stars”
from Unclouded
Domino Recording Co - 2025

Download Program Podcast
01:59:18 1 May 10, 2026
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:18  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 