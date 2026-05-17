Notes:



Grace Jones, “Unlimited Capacity for Love”

from Living My Life

Island



Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"”

from Yellow Magic Orchestra

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1978



George Kranz, “Din Daa Daa”

from Din Daa Daa - Single

George Kranz - 1990



The Egyptian Lover, “Egypt Egypt”

from On the Nile

Egyptian Empire Records - 1984



Charli xcx, “1999”

from Charli

Asylum - 2019



Daedalus, “At Attentions”

from Drown Out

XL



Pearly Drops, “Fade To Black”

from Fade To Black - Single

Music Website - 2026



Four Tet, “Baby (Tony Romera Remix)”

from Baby Love Cry - EP

Text Records - 2026



Oklou, “harvest sky”

from choke enough

Oklou - 2025



Magdalena Bay, “That's My Floor”

from Imaginal Disk

Mom+Pop - 2024



Duran Duran, “Night Boat”

from Duran Duran

Parlophone UK - 1981



Automator, “4:17”

from A Better Tomorrow

75 ARK



The Clash, “Sean Flynn”

from Combat Rock

Columbia - 1982



Steve Tibbets, “Test”

from Safe Journey

ECM - 1984



Boards of Canada, “Dayvan Cowboy”

from Trans Canada Highway

Warp Records - 2006



Gelli Haha, “Normalize”

from Switcheroo

Innovative Leisure - 2025



Gelli Haha, “Bounce House”

from Switcheroo

Innovative Leisure - 2025



bloom effect, “suspendo”

from oscilón - EP

bloom effect - 2025



Jared Mattson, “AMERICAN EAGLE”

from FEAR

Jagjaguwar - 2026



Björk, “I see who you are”

from Volta

Atlantic Records/ATG - 2007



Voivod, “Clouds In My House”

from Angel Rat

Geffen* - 1991



Voivod & Orchestre symphonique de Québec, “The End of Dormancy (Symphonique Live)”

from Symphonique (Live)

Century Media - 2026



Outer World, “Loteria”

from Who Does the Music Love?

HHBTM Records - 2024



Outer World, “La Dimora”

from La Dimora - Single

K Records - 2026



VV, “Never See The Sun”

from Tour Tape

bandcamp



Butthole Surfers, “Whirling Hall of Knives”

from Rembrandt Pussyhorse

Matador - 1986



Mika Nakashima, “Rocking Horse”

from Music

Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2005



Kyu Sakamoto, “Ue O Muite Aruko (Sukiyaki)”

from Sukiyaki

Fantastic Voyage - 2013



Melody's Echo Chamber, “In the Stars”

from Unclouded

Domino Recording Co - 2025

