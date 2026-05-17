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Grace Jones, “Unlimited Capacity for Love”
from Living My Life
Island
Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"”
from Yellow Magic Orchestra
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1978
George Kranz, “Din Daa Daa”
from Din Daa Daa - Single
George Kranz - 1990
The Egyptian Lover, “Egypt Egypt”
from On the Nile
Egyptian Empire Records - 1984
Charli xcx, “1999”
from Charli
Asylum - 2019
Daedalus, “At Attentions”
from Drown Out
XL
Pearly Drops, “Fade To Black”
from Fade To Black - Single
Music Website - 2026
Four Tet, “Baby (Tony Romera Remix)”
from Baby Love Cry - EP
Text Records - 2026
Oklou, “harvest sky”
from choke enough
Oklou - 2025
Magdalena Bay, “That's My Floor”
from Imaginal Disk
Mom+Pop - 2024
Duran Duran, “Night Boat”
from Duran Duran
Parlophone UK - 1981
Automator, “4:17”
from A Better Tomorrow
75 ARK
The Clash, “Sean Flynn”
from Combat Rock
Columbia - 1982
Steve Tibbets, “Test”
from Safe Journey
ECM - 1984
Boards of Canada, “Dayvan Cowboy”
from Trans Canada Highway
Warp Records - 2006
Gelli Haha, “Normalize”
from Switcheroo
Innovative Leisure - 2025
Gelli Haha, “Bounce House”
from Switcheroo
Innovative Leisure - 2025
bloom effect, “suspendo”
from oscilón - EP
bloom effect - 2025
Jared Mattson, “AMERICAN EAGLE”
from FEAR
Jagjaguwar - 2026
Björk, “I see who you are”
from Volta
Atlantic Records/ATG - 2007
Voivod, “Clouds In My House”
from Angel Rat
Geffen* - 1991
Voivod & Orchestre symphonique de Québec, “The End of Dormancy (Symphonique Live)”
from Symphonique (Live)
Century Media - 2026
Outer World, “Loteria”
from Who Does the Music Love?
HHBTM Records - 2024
Outer World, “La Dimora”
from La Dimora - Single
K Records - 2026
VV, “Never See The Sun”
from Tour Tape
bandcamp
Butthole Surfers, “Whirling Hall of Knives”
from Rembrandt Pussyhorse
Matador - 1986
Mika Nakashima, “Rocking Horse”
from Music
Sony Music Labels Inc. - 2005
Kyu Sakamoto, “Ue O Muite Aruko (Sukiyaki)”
from Sukiyaki
Fantastic Voyage - 2013
Melody's Echo Chamber, “In the Stars”
from Unclouded
Domino Recording Co - 2025