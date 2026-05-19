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Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Michael Wong, Dee Knight
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
May 19, 2026, midnight
In this episode, titled “People Power in Pursuit of Peace”, Michael Wong, a leader of Veterans For Peace and co-founder of VFP's China Working Group, interviews award-winning author Dee Knight.

Dee Knight is the author of Befriending China, which was "Gold Winner" of the 2025 Nonfiction Book Award, and two other books: “A Realistic Path to Peace” and “My Whirlwind Lives: Navigating Decades of Storms”.

The interview took place on May 15, 2026.
Recorded via Cleanfeed at the office of WBDY-LP in Binghamton, NY. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, Michael Wong, and Dee Knight.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3s.

Version 1: The full audio (00:48:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a piece by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley: "It's Not About Blood Libel, It's About Narrative Control (and Other Notes)".

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

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DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

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BIG FAT GUILT TRIP: As of the date this episode was posted, the most recent time a radio station actually complied with my request that they notify me if they broadcast my audio was April 29, 2024.

Number of stations that have notified me they have aired or plan to air this episode: 0

Dee Knight - People Power in Pursuit of Peace Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:48:49 1 May 15, 2026
Cleanfeed
  View Script
    
 00:48:49  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Dee Knight - People Power in Pursuit of Peace Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:58:00 1 May 15, 2026
Cleanfeed
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 