In this episode, titled “People Power in Pursuit of Peace”, Michael Wong, a leader of Veterans For Peace and co-founder of VFP's China Working Group, interviews award-winning author Dee Knight.
Dee Knight is the author of Befriending China, which was "Gold Winner" of the 2025 Nonfiction Book Award, and two other books: “A Realistic Path to Peace” and “My Whirlwind Lives: Navigating Decades of Storms”.
The interview took place on May 15, 2026.
Recorded via Cleanfeed at the office of WBDY-LP in Binghamton, NY. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, Michael Wong, and Dee Knight. 2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3s.
Version 1: The full audio (00:48:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a piece by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley: "It's Not About Blood Libel, It's About Narrative Control (and Other Notes)".
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
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