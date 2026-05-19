Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3s.



Version 1: The full audio (00:48:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Ends with a piece by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley: "It's Not About Blood Libel, It's About Narrative Control (and Other Notes)".



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



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DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



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BIG FAT GUILT TRIP: As of the date this episode was posted, the most recent time a radio station actually complied with my request that they notify me if they broadcast my audio was April 29, 2024.



Number of stations that have notified me they have aired or plan to air this episode: 0