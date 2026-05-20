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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Lisa Song
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 20, 2026, midnight
Several times a day I find myself noting that this administration stinks. It turns out it's not just the stench of cruelty, chaos, and corruption - it's air quality issues, too. This week on Sea Change Radio, we are joined by ProPublica reporter Lisa Song to learn how the Trump administration is affecting the air we breathe. First, we discuss Song’s reporting on the EPA's roll-back of air monitoring systems which allow big polluters to self-report their emissions. Then, we talk about how the EPA is actually questioning its own legal authority to enforce the Clean Air Act. Lastly, we turn to an upsetting story about how the unchecked use of tear gas and pepper spray by federal agents is harming children.
Track: Maiden Voyage
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Maiden Voyage
Label: Blue Note
Year: 1965

Track: Smokestack Row
Artist: Fog Swamp
Album: Fog Swamp
Label: N/A
Year: 2018

Track: Police And Thieves
Artist: Junior Murvin
Album: Police And Thieves
Label: Island
Year: 1976

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00:29:00 1 May 20, 2026
San Francisco
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