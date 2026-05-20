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Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Remembering Ursula Le Guin on “Voices,” and Why It Can Happen Here. Bob Avakian, the Terror Against Immigrants
Weekly Program
Ursula Le Guin (Novelist); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
May 20, 2026, midnight
From the Vault. An interview with Ursula K. Le Guin on her book “Voices,” which speaks to the importance of critical thinking and the dangers of a society that loses that. Plus Bob Avakian, the leader of the revolution, and the author of the New Communism: The Terror of Deportations " Millions of Families Split Apart, from BA Speaks: REVOLUTION, Nothing Less! Plus, immigrants fighting against everything that is going against them. How can we protect those who need to be in the streets?
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 40:05 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-260520 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 20, 2026
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 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
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