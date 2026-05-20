Summary: From the Vault. An interview with Ursula K. Le Guin on her book “Voices,” which speaks to the importance of critical thinking and the dangers of a society that loses that. Plus Bob Avakian, the leader of the revolution, and the author of the New Communism: The Terror of Deportations " Millions of Families Split Apart, from BA Speaks: REVOLUTION, Nothing Less! Plus, immigrants fighting against everything that is going against them. How can we protect those who need to be in the streets?