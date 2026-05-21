Summary: Headphones or buds, if you're feeding your ears, give 'em something sweet. This hour is full of ear candy from Souad Massi, Karsh Kale, Baiuca, Eccodek, the Afro Celt Sound System and gobs of global in between! Get our weekly Album Covers and monthly charts with a free subscription to worldbeatinternational.com, from World Beat Canada Radio!