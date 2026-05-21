Headphones or buds, if you're feeding your ears, give 'em something sweet. This hour is full of ear candy from Souad Massi, Karsh Kale, Baiuca, Eccodek, the Afro Celt Sound System and gobs of global in between! Get our weekly Album Covers and monthly charts with a free subscription to worldbeatinternational.com, from World Beat Canada Radio!
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Souad Massi - Zagate Karsh Kale - Stranger Than Darkness Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON Afrotronix - Malembe Sono In Therapia CANCON Baiuca + Mondra - Mazarocas Bariri - Manzanita De Tus Ojos Angelique Kidjo - Kakua (ft. Diamond Platinumz) Ancient Future - Purple Haze Kailash Kher & Kailasa - Na Batati Tu (Na Dhin Dhin Dhin Na) Depedro - Que Puedo Hacer Por Ti? Tecnicas y Procedimientos - Todo Lo Que Jodi Afro Celt Sound System - Magical Love Motorists - Cristobal CANCON Mike Murray - B.L.A.H. CANCON