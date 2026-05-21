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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 21, 2026, midnight
Headphones or buds, if you're feeding your ears, give 'em something sweet. This hour is full of ear candy from Souad Massi, Karsh Kale, Baiuca, Eccodek, the Afro Celt Sound System and gobs of global in between! Get our weekly Album Covers and monthly charts with a free subscription to worldbeatinternational.com, from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Souad Massi - Zagate
Karsh Kale - Stranger Than Darkness
Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON
Afrotronix - Malembe Sono In Therapia CANCON
Baiuca + Mondra - Mazarocas
Bariri - Manzanita De Tus Ojos
Angelique Kidjo - Kakua (ft. Diamond Platinumz)
Ancient Future - Purple Haze
Kailash Kher & Kailasa - Na Batati Tu (Na Dhin Dhin Dhin Na)
Depedro - Que Puedo Hacer Por Ti?
Tecnicas y Procedimientos - Todo Lo Que Jodi
Afro Celt Sound System - Magical Love
Motorists - Cristobal CANCON
Mike Murray - B.L.A.H. CANCON

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio May 23 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 May 21, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
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