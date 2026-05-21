Notes: Small pipes, Border pipes, Uilleann pipes, Northumbrian, Galician and of course, Highland pipes. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! This hour has plenty o' pipes and fiddles, banjos and some spicy zydeco accordion. Homegrown Celtic too from Haggis X-1, The Mahones and The McDades.Come get your weekly hit of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!



Broom Bezzums - Stanhope In Weardale

Trouz Bras - Rainy Day Bourree/Courtship Bourree

Haggis X-1 - Arthur's Gold (Any Means Of Persuasion) CANCON

The Mahones - The Hunger, The Fight (ft. Tara Slone) CANCON

Annbjorg Lien - Needles Eye

Drones & Bellows - Song Of The Hammers

Carlos Nunez - Danza De Espadas

The McDades - Gardener's Child CANCON

Dervish - Tobar an t'Saoil (ft. Mya Brennan)

The Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills

Corey Arceneaux & The Zydeco Fusion Band - Washboard Zydeco

Valtos - S.T.W. (ft. Gary Innes)

Basco - Down In The Greenwood

The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth



59:32

