Small pipes, Border pipes, Uilleann pipes, Northumbrian, Galician and of course, Highland pipes. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! This hour has plenty o' pipes and fiddles, banjos and some spicy zydeco accordion. Homegrown Celtic too from Haggis X-1, The Mahones and The McDades.Come get your weekly hit of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Small pipes, Border pipes, Uilleann pipes, Northumbrian, Galician and of course, Highland pipes. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! This hour has plenty o' pipes and fiddles, banjos and some spicy zydeco accordion. Homegrown Celtic too from Haggis X-1, The Mahones and The McDades.Come get your weekly hit of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!
Broom Bezzums - Stanhope In Weardale Trouz Bras - Rainy Day Bourree/Courtship Bourree Haggis X-1 - Arthur's Gold (Any Means Of Persuasion) CANCON The Mahones - The Hunger, The Fight (ft. Tara Slone) CANCON Annbjorg Lien - Needles Eye Drones & Bellows - Song Of The Hammers Carlos Nunez - Danza De Espadas The McDades - Gardener's Child CANCON Dervish - Tobar an t'Saoil (ft. Mya Brennan) The Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills Corey Arceneaux & The Zydeco Fusion Band - Washboard Zydeco Valtos - S.T.W. (ft. Gary Innes) Basco - Down In The Greenwood The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth