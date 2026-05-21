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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 21, 2026, midnight
Small pipes, Border pipes, Uilleann pipes, Northumbrian, Galician and of course, Highland pipes. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! This hour has plenty o' pipes and fiddles, banjos and some spicy zydeco accordion. Homegrown Celtic too from Haggis X-1, The Mahones and The McDades.Come get your weekly hit of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Small pipes, Border pipes, Uilleann pipes, Northumbrian, Galician and of course, Highland pipes. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! This hour has plenty o' pipes and fiddles, banjos and some spicy zydeco accordion. Homegrown Celtic too from Haggis X-1, The Mahones and The McDades.Come get your weekly hit of Celtivity with Celt In A Twist!

Broom Bezzums - Stanhope In Weardale
Trouz Bras - Rainy Day Bourree/Courtship Bourree
Haggis X-1 - Arthur's Gold (Any Means Of Persuasion) CANCON
The Mahones - The Hunger, The Fight (ft. Tara Slone) CANCON
Annbjorg Lien - Needles Eye
Drones & Bellows - Song Of The Hammers
Carlos Nunez - Danza De Espadas
The McDades - Gardener's Child CANCON
Dervish - Tobar an t'Saoil (ft. Mya Brennan)
The Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills
Corey Arceneaux & The Zydeco Fusion Band - Washboard Zydeco
Valtos - S.T.W. (ft. Gary Innes)
Basco - Down In The Greenwood
The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth

59:32

Celt In A Twist May 26 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:32 1 May 21, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:32  128Kbps mp3
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