Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260522.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The UN conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is concluding this week. The Chinese and Russian Presidents met in Beijing, saying their relationship has reached unprecedented heights. There was a BRICS meeting in India where Iran accused the UAE of being directly involved in the US/Israeli war on Iran. Iran listed its proposal to the US. Israel detained 432 activists on a flotilla bringing aid to Gaza- the Israeli security minister had himself videoed humiliating those detained- international opinion was very critical. US news site Axios accused Cuba of planning to attack US targets with Iranian and Russian drones.



From FRANCE- A press review on the international outrage after the Israeli minister taunted kidnapped detained flotilla activists.



From CUBA- Cuba thoroughly denies as propaganda the Axios report of plans to attack the US with drones. Then recent death tolls from Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank.



From GERMANY- British journalist and author Carole Cadwalladr discusses the relationship between Trump and what she named the Broligarchy, tech executives who travelled to China with him. Carole believes the surveillance state is a danger to freedom, and it is owned by the people who put anti-democratic populists in office. She talks about why the EU is trying hard to curb the power, which she says is beyond what the Stasi took in East Germany. She and 5 other women journalists quit working for the Guardian and formed a micro-news organization the Nerve.news. She is also available on Substack..





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



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Dan Roberts

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